Report: Raiders TE Darren Waller (knee) to have MRI

dallassun.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLas Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller will have an MRI on his injured left knee Friday, NFL Network reported. Waller, 29, did not play in...

www.dallassun.com

Related
KGO

Star TE Darren Waller ruled out with knee injury in win over Dallas Cowboys

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Las Vegas Raiders Pro Bowl tight end Darren Wallerwas ruled out with a left knee injury in the second quarter of the Raiders' 36-33 overtime victory in their Thanksgiving Day game at the Dallas Cowboys. Waller had earlier tweaked his back on a play in which he...
NFL
Marietta Daily Journal

Report: North Cobb alum Waller avoids serious knee injury

The Las Vegas Raiders received good news from an MRI on Friday on star tight end Darren Waller’s left knee. NFL Network reported that Waller has a strained IT band and nothing more serious, as initially feared. Waller, 29, did not play in the second half of Thursday’s 36-33 overtime...
NFL
theScore

Report: Waller's MRI reveals no major knee damage

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller underwent an MRI that revealed no major damage to his ailing knee, and it remains uncertain whether he'll miss much time, if any, sources told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. Waller was diagnosed with a strained IT band, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. The...
NFL
theScore

Raiders' Waller injures knee in win vs. Cowboys

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller suffered a knee injury in the second quarter of Thursday's 36-33 overtime win over the Dallas Cowboys and didn't return. Waller has a bone bruise on his knee, according to Jori Epstein of USA Today. Waller caught two passes for 33 yards during...
NFL
On3.com

Darren Waller leaves game following second injury vs. Cowboys

This isn’t the news Las Vegas Raiders fans want to see. After leaving the game with a back injury, tight end Darren Waller came back in and suffered another injury — this time, it was his knee. He’s questionable to return. Waller has two catches for 33 yards for the...
NFL
NESN

Darren Waller left and did not return for Week 12 against the Cowboys

Darren Waller left the Raiders Week 12 game against the Cowboys and did not return. Waller suffered a bone bruise to his left knee following a 20-yard catch in the first half. Before leaving the game, Waller was targeted five times and had two receptions for 33 yards. Waller leads Las Vegas with 610 receiving yards. If he does miss time, it will be a significant loss for the Raiders, and it’s a situation that deserves our attention. We’ll know more about his status as we monitor his participation in practice next week. Despite losing Waller, Las Vegas did come away with the victory beating the Cowboys 36-33 in overtime. Hunter Renfrow and DeSean Jackson led the Raiders in receiving yards with 134 and 102, respectively. Las Vegas’ next game will be a Week 13 showdown with the Washington Football Team.
NFL
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Release Player Following Costly Mistake

The Dallas Cowboys (6-1) have let go of second-year defensive end Bradlee Anae. Anae, a Utah alum and native of Hawaii, committed a costly offsides penalty during a Vikings punt on Sunday night. Dallas eventually secured the victory, but Anae’s mistake cost the Cowboys three points, extending Minnesota’s drive at...
NFL
defector.com

Does Lamar Jackson Have Doo-Doo Ass Or What

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was a late and unexpected scratch from Baltimore’s Week 11 road game against the crummy Bears. Jackson, who’d had a cold earlier in the week, said he was “feeling great” after practicing Friday, suggesting he was on track to play. So what the hell happened? Random weight-room injury? Tripped by a mischievous dog while walking down the stairs of his own home? Abducted by aliens? What could knock an MVP-grade quarterback out on a Sunday morning, thrusting the undrafted Tyler Huntley into action for an important road contest?
NFL
The Spun

The Steelers Have Added A New Quarterback

The Pittsburgh Steelers find themselves in the midst of complicated situation pertaining to their quarterback position. With Ben Roethlisberger’s status still in doubt due to a positive COVID-19 test, the organization doesn’t have a clear answer as to who will line up under center for this week’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
NFL
The Spun

Eagles, Steelers Reportedly Discussed Blockbuster Trade

The Philadelphia Eagles and the Pittsburgh Steelers reportedly discussed a major trade at the deadline earlier this week. Philadelphia star defensive lineman Fletcher Cox remained with the NFC East franchise, despite being mentioned in trade rumors throughout the season. However, while the Eagles held onto Cox, they reportedly discussed a...
NFL
The Spun

Former Ohio State Football Quarterback Died On Tuesday

The football world is mourning the loss of a former Baltimore Colts and Ohio State Buckeyes player. Tom Matte, who played collegiately for Ohio State and then starred in Baltimore, passed away earlier this week according to a statement from the Ravens. He was 82 years old. “Tom became an...
NFL
The Spun

Mike Tomlin Announces Steelers’ Plan At Quarterback

Mike Tomlin appears to have his made his decision about who will start at quarterback for the Steelers on Sunday. Tomlin appeared on Pittsburgh’s 93.7 The Fan to talk about the team’s QB situation, the Chargers, and more. Per 93.7’s Andrew Filliponi, the Steelers will “build” their plan around Mason...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Ezekiel Elliott News

The Dallas Cowboys had to play last weekend’s game without their starting quarterback in Dak Prescott. This week, the NFC East leaders could have to play without their starting running back in Ezekiel Elliott. Elliott limped off the field following the Cowboys’ most-recent drive against the Denver Broncos defense. While...
NFL
FanSided

3 quarterbacks who need to be benched after Week 9

These NFL quarterbacks played badly enough in the early slate of Week 9 to just take a seat on the bench and think about their poor play. Week 9 of the NFL season got off to just about the craziest start that you could imagine. The Cowboys got blown out by the Broncos at home, the Bills lost to the Jaguars as neither team found the end zone, the Browns lambasted the Bengals after a drama-filled week in Cleveland, the Falcons upended the Saints, and the Giants topped the Raiders.
NFL
New York Post

Rex Ryan rips Mike McCarthy over ‘horrendous’ Dak Prescott decision

Just because Dak Prescott had no qualms about playing in all four quarters of Sunday’s loss to the Broncos doesn’t mean everyone was thrilled with the move. During Monday’s installment of ESPN’s “Get Up,” Rex Ryan ripped Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy over his decision to keep Prescott in the game and potentially risk further injury for the 28-year-old quarterback, who had been sidelined a week prior over calf issues.
NFL
107 JAMZ

NFL Kicker Does the Unthinkable – Fans Cannot Believe Their Eyes

I cannot imagine the pressure an NFL kicker must be under every time he steps out onto the field of play. Not only do you have the pressure of completing the kick for the thousands of screaming fans in the stands but for an NFL kicker, there is more. He will have to face his much larger teammates if he misses.
NFL

