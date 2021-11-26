ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Safe Cyber Shopper: Staying safe while shopping online this holiday season.

Cover picture for the articleOnline shopping has many perks! Online shopping can...

Tips For Shopping Safely Online

Another year, another whirling holiday shopping season—and another opportunity for cybercriminals. But, this holiday shopping season could pose more challenges than years past. Shoppers are expected to descend upon e-commerce as many sought-after items could be in high demand. As a result, both consumers and retailers must be especially wary of opportunistic scammers who will offer too-good-to-miss deals in order to steal sensitive information and profit off their victims’ losses.
Cyber Monday caps holiday shopping weekend as virus lingers

NEW YORK (AP) — Americans are spending freely and going back to store shopping, knocking out some of the momentum in online sales from last year when Americans were making many of their purchases exclusively via the internet. Shopper traffic roared back on Black Friday, but it was still below pre-pandemic levels, in part because […]
Tips for keeping your banking info safe while Cyber Monday shopping

TAMPA, Fla. — While you're searching for great deals on Cyber Monday, there are people out there looking to get a hold of your credit card or banking information. Last year, more than 2.1 million fraud reports were made to the Federal Trade Commission. Among those reports, online shopping scams were second at the top of the list. Those are only the ones that are officially reported.
Shopping safely online for Cyber Monday: tips for protecting your wallet

LANSING, Mich (WLNS)–Cyber Monday is known to be the biggest online shopping day of the year but also the same day that many people tend to get scammed from fake shopping websites. While we are still in the COVID-19 pandemic, Adobe analytics predicts Americans will spend around $11.3 billion in sales and the National Retail […]
How to shop safely this Cyber Monday

The IRS is warning online shoppers to “be smart” when shopping online this Cyber Monday. After all, ’tis the hunting season for online thieves. But how can you avoid getting duped trying to cash in on Cyber Monday deals?. Alejandra Castro with the IRS warns that you need to be...
Keeping your cards and packages safe while shopping online

With the holiday season being a big time for online shopping, it doesn't mean you're safe from people wanting to ruin your holiday fun. Albany Police Chief Michael Persley had advice for residents to remain safe during this time of more online shopping. It's vital to be careful with how...
Costco Just Put These 10 Holiday Items on Sale

It's finally November, which means it's time to start gearing up for the holiday feasts ahead. Preparing early may be more important this ever this year as high prices, shortages of pantry staples, and shipping delays continue to impact supermarkets across the country. Thankfully, Costco is doing its part to...
Walmart Is Barring Shoppers From Doing This, Starting Dec. 15

If there's one thing Walmart is known for, it's the deals: Shoppers come back again and again for a wide variety of products at low prices. But the retailer isn't always able to cater to all customers, which has earned it some pushback from regulars. Recently, many Walmart shoppers were upset to find out that the retailer would no longer be using its normal layaway program, right ahead of the pricey holiday season. And now, another major decision could affect millions of individuals who are counting on the policies currently in place. Read on to find out what you will no longer be able to do at Walmart next month.
9 Holiday Gifts That Will Be Ridiculously Hard to Find in 2021

You’ve probably heard that holiday shopping will be a nightmare even the Grinch himself couldn’t dream up. Supply-chain troubles, shipping bottlenecks, and worker shortages will make it harder to find big-ticket items. Meanwhile, demand is up. Holiday shoppers expect to spend $785 on average this season, more than they planned...
