Holiday hustle: Seasonal workers wanted

rocketcitynow.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUrgently hiring. This is the phrase...

www.rocketcitynow.com

Sacramento Bee

’Over the edge’: Sacramento retail workers face tough holiday season amid record turnover

A year ago, many front-line workers worried that Black Friday sales at malls and big box stores could become COVID-19 super-spreader events. This year, things are a bit different. COVID-19 vaccines are readily available, and the rate of cases has slowed. Still, workers getting goods to millions of Californians face a new challenge this upcoming holiday season: intense staffing shortages and historically high levels of job turnover.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Business Insider

Retail workers weigh in on why they plan to quit before the busy holiday shopping season, as the Great Resignation continues to shake the industry

Following record resignation rates in September, retail employees are continuing to put in their two weeks ahead of the holidays. Workers told Insider they're leaving due to low pay, poor working conditions, lack of scheduling flexibility, and pandemic burnout. "Many of my friends are just tired of it, they don't...
RETAIL
#Hustle
KCRA.com

'We're all having a hard time': NorCal stores scramble to hire seasonal workers before holiday rush

FOLSOM, Calif. — Seasonal workers are in short supply, making it a challenge for some retailers in Northern California to hire for the holidays. That has some store managers scrambling to get their staff sizes ready for the holiday rush. At the Palladio in Folsom, the holiday hustle and bustle is already hitting stores, and businesses are preparing continued traffic through their doors in the coming weeks.
FOLSOM, CA
Cleburne Times-Review

Beat the holiday hustle with these shopping strategies

It's beginning to look a lot like the holiday shopping season. The four- to five-week period between Thanksgiving and Christmas is one of the most frenzied times of year, especially for shoppers. According to recent research from Needle, an advocate-powered e-commerce company, shoppers report feeling more stress from holiday shopping...
RETAIL
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
CBS Miami

‘Intoxiflation’: Despite Higher Prices, Floridians Will Continue Buying Booze Over Holiday Season

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – As prices continue to rise, some people are cutting back on what they purchase – except when it comes to booze. DrugAbuse.com, a leading provider of substance abuse treatment resources, carried out a survey of 3,818 Americans and discovered an interesting response to ‘intoxiflation’. The survey found that almost 2 in 3 (64%) Floridians will continue buying the same amount of alcohol they usually would throughout the holiday season, regardless of inflated alcohol costs. This compares to a national average of 59%. People in Vermont were most willing to spend money on alcohol – 90% said they will continue buying...
DRINKS
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

North Side restaurant pays $41,500 over tips illegally shared with managers

A North Side restaurant paid $41,560 after the U.S. Department of Labor found that it had required cashiers and servers to share tips with managers, supervisors and other employees not usually tipped by customers. Provision PGH at Federal Galley violated the Fair Labor Standards Act, according to a federal investigation,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Restaurant Accused Of Illegally Sharing Workers’ Tips With Managers

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A dozen workers are getting $41,000 back after a Pittsburgh restaurant illegally shared their tips, the U.S. Department of Labor said Wednesday. Provision PGH at Federal Galley’s operator is accused of improperly using a tip pool, requiring workers to share tips with managers, supervisors and other employees not usually tipped by customers. Employees had their tips seized to pay the wages of non-tipped employees, including managers, the Department of Labor alleged. An investigation by the Wage and Hour Division allegedly found PGH LLC violated the Fair Labor Standards Act and led to the recovery of $41,560 for 12 employees. “The FLSA allows employers to pay tipped workers as little as $2.13 per hour in direct wages, while taking a credit against the tips earned by the employee to make up remainder of the federal minimum wage of $7.25 per hour,” the department explained in a press release. “The employer, however, must notify tipped employees of any required tip pool contribution amount, may only take a tip credit for the amount of tips each tipped employee actually receives, and may not retain any of the employees’ tips for any other purpose.”
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS News

States offer jobless aid to workers fired over employer vaccine requirement

Some states want to ensure that Americans who quit their jobs or who are fired over COVID-19 vaccine requirements in the workplace can collect unemployment. Thousands of workers across the U.S. have declined to comply with vaccine mandates, now the norm among many employers. According to a recent Kaiser Family Foundation poll, 5% of unvaccinated workers say they have chosen to leave their jobs rather than accede to an employer's directive that they get inoculated.
HEALTH
bigblueunbiased.com

IRS Sends $1800 Stimulus Check During Holiday Season! Check Out Here!

The IRS’s second influx of stimulus payments, which will be sent three weeks from tomorrow, will affect the previous six parts. In 2021, it will be the final batch of Child Tax Credit stimulus obligations. Since July, the federal government has started distributing them on a monthly basis, totaling billions...
U.S. POLITICS
centraloregondaily.com

Increased emergency SNAP benefits continue in December

(Salem) – Most Oregonians who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will receive emergency allotments in December. The federal government has approved emergency allotments every month since March 2020. This gives SNAP recipients additional support during the COVID-19 pandemic. In December, approximately 391,000 SNAP households will receive approximately $62...
HEALTH SERVICES
chronicle99.com

Millions Of Americans Will See Stimulus Checks Before The Holiday, Some As Much As $3,000

The US citizens have called out the government for the steep increase in prices before Christmas. The residents are facing a financial crisis and expect more assistance from the authorities. Citizens complain that they faced several difficulties despite the initiatives taken by the government during thanksgiving. According to FingerLakes1.com, the state and local governments will provide cash benefits to families and individuals.
POLITICS

