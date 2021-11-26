Live updates: Real-time thoughts, analysis, commentary and more as Huskers take on Iowa

Let's go back to 2019. LSU came to town holding the number 1 ranking in the nation. Alabama looked ready to knock the Tigers off the pedestal. Unfortunately for us, the game ended in the Tigers victorious 46-41. We all felt bad after that loss, but one person certainly was reveling in Tide fans' sorrows.
According to Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, the Big Ten has contacted him and they admitted that “they made a mistake” on the overturned fumble-touchdown during the Wolverines 37-33 loss at Michigan State. Harbaugh said that the Big Ten also admitted that they made mistakes on other plays during that...
After putting together a 92-39 record in 12 seasons at Notre Dame, Brian Kelly has left to become the next head coach of the LSU Tigers. Kelly signed a 10-year, $95 million contract with LSU. The news was shocking and has sent waves throughout the college football landscape. According to Paul Finebaum, Brian Kelly bolting Notre Dame for LSU can be attributed to one simple reason: to win a national championship.
There were several Nebraska football commitments in attendance for the Husker's last home game of the 2021 season against Iowa. HuskerOnline.com contacted some of them to get their thoughts on the day's events and developments. Their comments are below:. "The visit went well it was great to meet other players...
Michigan and Ohio State settled the 2021 edition of their rivalry on the field over the weekend, but tensions unsurprisingly lingered in the days following the game. But, one former Wolverine doesn’t want to hear it from the Buckeyes’ fans. Former standout tight end Jake Butt, who played at Michigan...
On the first day that the Gopher Football coaches hit the road, defensive coordinator / linebackers coach Joe Rossi went immediately to Woodbury (Minn.) high school to see 2022 linebacker Joey Gerlach, and by the end of the meeting, the east metro product held his first Big Ten offer from Minnesota. Soon after that, he decided that he wanted to be a Gopher.
Three Auburn players entered the transfer portal early Tuesday, including a veteran offensive piece. Running back Shaun Shivers, receiver Elijah Canion and edge rusher Caleb Johnson all had their names appear in the portal Tuesday morning, sources confirmed to Auburn Undercover and 247Sports. Update (11:55 a.m.): Senior offensive guard Tashawn...
An Ohio State quarterback is on his way out of Columbus. On Sunday, Buckeyes‘ backup QB Jack Miller III entered the transfer portal. The news comes courtesy The Athletic’s Max Olson. Miller, a redshirt freshman, was suspended by the school earlier this month after an impaired-driving arrest. He was Ohio...
Saturday’s rendition of The Game between Michigan and Ohio State featured a physical Wolverines team and a snowstorm, a combination that proved lethal for the Buckeyes and offensive line coach Greg Studrawa. Ohio State entered the game heavily favored against Michigan, but what ensued was a dominant performance by the...
There's hasn't been one major opening across the country that it felt like Matt Campbell wasn't linked to at some point this season and just when Cyclones fans thought the coast was clear, up pops Notre Dame. The belief is that Campbell is among a short list for the Fighting...
The LSU football coaching search is down to three candidates, and the next coach could be named by "the end of this week" or early next week, two sources with knowledge of the search said Monday morning. The candidates are Baylor head coach Dave Aranda, Louisiana-Lafayette head coach Billy Napier...
Oklahoma football fans are suspicious of cornerbacks coach Roy Manning after five-star USC target Domani Jackson mentioned him in a recruiting article. It started with a Top 2 and progressed into suspicions and accusations. On Tuesday night, five-star cornerback Domani Jackson announced USC and Alabama as his choices heading into...
Over the weekend, many of the Husker backups and redshirts took part in the Grand View Open in Pleasant Hill, Iowa. A pair of Huskers earned individual titles in the open division, while 14 total Huskers competed. In the Freshman/Sophomore Division, Nebraska had six participants. Freshman Elise Brown Ton finished...
Trey McGowens underwent surgery Wednesday afternoon to repair a broken 5th metatarsal in his right foot, which occurred in the first half of Nebraska's 77-69 loss to Creighton on Tuesday night. According to Nebraska Men’s Basketball Athletic Trainer R.J. Pietig, the injury will sideline McGowens for between six and eight...
AMES, Iowa — Iowa State (2-0) will look to build on its 60-50 win over Oregon State on Tuesday night when Alabama State (0-3) comes to town. Here is how you can check out the Iowa State basketball game:. When: Tuesday at 7:00 p.m. CT. Where: Hilton Coliseum (Ames, Iowa)
CHICAGO — The Purdue Boilermakers are on the road Saturday following a loss against Ohio State last week at Ohio Stadium. The Boilermakers will face off against Northwestern at Wrigley Field for the Wildcats Classic game. Northwestern is currently 3-7 this season and rides a four-game losing streak. Purdue enters...
IOWA CITY — Moments after experiencing the thrill of an interception against then-No. 4 Penn State, cornerback Riley Moss’ emotions quickly shifted to dread and fear. A few seconds after using his adrenaline to spring his feet — “it happened so quick” — Moss fell with a knee injury. “It...
It’s Senior Day at Kinnick Stadium as the 17th-ranked Iowa Hawkeyes (8-2, 5-2) host the Illinois Fighting Illini (4-6, 3-4) in a Big Ten West football game Saturday afternoon. Find TV and streaming information, predictions and pregame coverage here. How to watch Iowa vs. Illinois (Nov. 20, 2021) Time: 1:05...
