More new deals are trickling in as we head closer and closer to Black Friday. Walmart takes the crown (so far) for selling the least expensive 50" TV. If you've been searching for a big TV for under $200, your wait has come to an end. If you're willing to pay a bit more, some excellent TCL TVs have also been discounted. In terms of picture quality and price, they offer the best bang for your buck. In other news, the Xbox Anniversary Special Edition controller is back in stock. Although it's currently at retail price, it's been sold out for a while and the fact that it's available anywhere is news in and of itself.

ELECTRONICS ・ 12 DAYS AGO