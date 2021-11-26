ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farm Bureau Economist Expects Higher Food Prices to Continue

By Bennett Blake
 4 days ago
(West Des Moines, IA) — Iowans could be paying more for food and other products well into 2022.

Iowa Farm Bureau economist Sam Funk doesn’t expect all the logistics and other issues to be sorted out and really doubts that prices are going to decrease going into the new year. Funk believes it’s going to be a longer-term inflationary pressure that we’re still going to feel. He notes that fertilizer prices have been rising — and he says the cost of all other inputs used by farmers are unlikely to drop.

Funk says higher energy prices also figure into the equation.

Supply Chain Issues Could Make Holidays More Challenging

(Area) Ongoing supply chain challenges that have plagued the U.S. economy can be traced back to stay-at-home orders put in place at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Dr. Roger Cryan, Chief Economist with the American Farm Bureau Federation, says consumers clogged supply lanes with purchases of goods rather than services.
Lee Enterprises tries to ward off hostile takeover by Alden

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — The Lee Enterprises newspaper chain has adopted a “poison-pill” plan to protect itself from a hostile takeover while it considers an unsolicited offer from hedge fund Alden Global Capital to buy Lee for $24 a share. The plan would take effect if Alden gains control of more than 10% of Lee’s stock in the next year. The Davenport, Iowa-based company said the plan would allow its other shareholders to buy shares at a 50% discount at that point or possibly get free shares for every share they already own. Alden said last week that it already owed more than 6% of Lee’s stock. The plan Lee adopted Wednesday would make it more expensive for Alden to acquire a controlling stake.
Iowa Is “The Insurance State”

(Des Moines, IA) — More than 180 insurance companies are now headquartered in Iowa — and Iowa Economic Development Authority director Debi Durham says no other state gets a higher percentage of its Gross Domestic Product from the insurance and finance industry. “We took over the number one place in the nation ranking as far as GDP growth for insurance,” Durham says. “It used to be Delaware, Connecticut, then Iowa.” According to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the insurance industry accounts for at least 16 percent of the jobs in metro Des Moines.
With $1B In The Bank, Iowa Lawmakers Say It Should Be Returned To Taxpayers

(Des Moines, IA) — With one-billion dollars now in the bank, Iowa’s Republican lawmakers say the money in the “Taxpayer Relief Fund” should be returned to taxpayers. That fund held just 74 million dollars two years ago. Republican House Speaker Pat Grassley says a state budget was passed that provided record funding for broadband, with more money to schools and public safety – all while setting aside that one-billion dollars. Governor Kim Reynolds and Republican legislative leaders have said their long-term goal is to eliminate the state income tax.
State Regulators Approve Financing Plan For New Casino Boat

(Marquette, IA) State regulators have approved a financing plan that will eventually lead to a replacement boat for the Casino Queen in Marquette. Racing and Gaming administrator Brian Ohorilko says a 46 million dollar financing plan was approved for the parent company to buy two boats in Louisiana. One of the two boats would eventually replace the one in Marquette. He says the boat would be larger and newer boat and good for the Marquette market. The Racing and Gaming Commission approved the financing plan at its November meeting.
