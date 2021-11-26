Farm Bureau Economist Expects Higher Food Prices to Continue

(West Des Moines, IA) — Iowans could be paying more for food and other products well into 2022.

Iowa Farm Bureau economist Sam Funk doesn’t expect all the logistics and other issues to be sorted out and really doubts that prices are going to decrease going into the new year. Funk believes it’s going to be a longer-term inflationary pressure that we’re still going to feel. He notes that fertilizer prices have been rising — and he says the cost of all other inputs used by farmers are unlikely to drop.

Funk says higher energy prices also figure into the equation.