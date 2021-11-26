ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Mysterious Case of the Boston Athletic Club

Caught in Southie
 4 days ago
Every now and then a mystery comes along that is so enthralling it captivates the whole world. Who took the Lindbergh baby? Who shot JFK? Who shot RFK? Who shot JR? Where are the Gardner paintings? And now, what the hell is going on with the Boston Athletic Club?

Like every other law-abiding gym and fitness center in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, the Boston Athletic Club, or BAC, closed its doors in March of 2020, but unlike most other gyms and fitness centers, it hasn’t opened back up. A gym like the BAC seemed especially well-equipped to handle Covid protocols. The space itself is HUGE; two spacious levels, courts both basketball and tennis, plenty of equipment, and a large parking lot that could have supported countless outdoor bootcamps. So, what the hell is going on?

Well folks, I don’t know…but I do know that the BAC has been posting on social media for the past 20-ish months like everything is hunky dory (trademark Kathy Hilton). Not an update to be found, but plenty of at home workouts, healthy recipes, and kids crafts, but, again, not one God damn clue as to when they’re reopening their doors. And when someone does ask about opening back up, their question is either ignored or they get a vague non-answer about the pandemic being incredibly difficult for the fitness industry and to keep the faith. And I get it, the pandemic has been incredibly hard on the fitness industry, but I think a great way to combat the strife of the past almost two years would be to, oh, I don’t know, OPEN BACK UP? Are we to believe that the BAC management is like those Japanese soldiers in the jungle who didn’t know WWII was over? Do they know like every other gym is open?

Like any good investigative journalist, I have sources, and I pressed them good. Everyone I talked to have a different answer for “do you know what’s going on with the BAC?”, it was like on Game of Thrones when Varys gave everyone different gossip to snuff out the mole, only the opposite and not at all. I’ve heard everything from the innocent “they’re opening back up in January”, to the nefarious “they’re selling out to LifeTime Fitness. Why is selling to LifeTime Fitness* nefarious? Have you seen what they charge? It’s like Equinox** prices without the Kiehl’s products or possibility of seeing Paulie D doing preacher curls.

If anyone from the BAC is reading this, I ask that you pay special attention to this part right here; your (former) members do not, as your Facebook posts suggest, want to head over to your YouTube page to watch someone read Harold and the Purple Crayon or learn a healthy Thanksgiving recipe (I think anyone who tries to serve a “healthy” Thanksgiving recipe should go straight to the Gulag but that’s for another day). We want to work out. I’m vaxxed and boosted and want to go back to my gym, so let’s get on with it.

For the record, we reached out the BAC’s parent company’s PR person and never heard back. If you have any BAC info please let us know!

*I’m willing to lie and say I never said LifeTime Fitness was too expensive if anyone from LifeTime Fitness wants to give me a free membership.

**Public service announcement, I’m not saying I had to forge an out of state job offer and apartment lease to get out of my Equinox membership, but I am saying their contract is very hard to get out of.

ABOUT

Caught in Southie brings you the latest neighborhood news about South Boston, MA. Rich in history, even richer in characters, South Boston is the best place to live. From its gritty roots to its influx of new residents, it is the melting pot of all you want a city to be. We live and breathe Southie – that’s our mission.

