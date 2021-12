The number of families and children going hungry in Rhode Island has reached a crisis point. As Rhode Island leaders debate how to allocate $1.1 billion in federal funds received through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), we have a generational opportunity to address this crisis head-on. According to the Rhode Island Community Food Bank, one in four local households are experiencing hunger. This marks thehighest hunger rate Rhode Island has reported in decades, and puts us near the bottom of the nation when it comes to food security. The economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has only exacerbated this unfortunate trend, leading to a 65 percent increase in local households that rely on the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) to put food on their tables.

PROVIDENCE, RI ・ 12 DAYS AGO