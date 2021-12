(Dubuque, IA) — A Dubuque man will spend 60 days in jail for exposing himself to a female under age 15.

Seventy-one-year-old Kenneth Katzenburger was sentenced this week after pleading guilty to indecent exposure. Prosecutors dropped two counts of indecent contact with a child as part of a plea deal.

Katzenburger was also ordered to register as a sex offender.