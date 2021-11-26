ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Joya, TX

DPS: 2 dead in one-vehicle crash north of La Joya

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA vehicle occupied by 12 people rolled over following a police chase north of La Joya, killing two people. The crash occurred Friday at around 8 a.m. on Jara Chinas Road north...

Antonio Trejo
4d ago

no is not wrong ... what if they carry drugs and your kids gets hold of some ,.then you'll sue for not.stopping them .And it will show Texans are patrolling.. it is what it is ...

Tony Bolonge
4d ago

wish they go on be a ship to China or Eroupe it's nice over there I hear.there is a catch.no food stamps ,no free housing no free bees.

Lalo Torres
4d ago

I don’t understand why this is still a business when Biden opened our borders and is shipping them all to their desired destinations. 🤷🏻‍♂️

