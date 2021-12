Have you ever driven around the "fancy" neighborhoods in Rochester, Minnesota and wondered what the houses look like inside? I drive around Pill Hill quite a bit and there are several homes that I'd love to pretend that I live in for at least a day. If I'm honest, I basically just drive around and drool. Many of the houses in this neighborhood are multi-million dollar homes including the one below that just went on the market for $2.3 Million! I started drooling when I saw the closets and kitchen...and you might too.

ROCHESTER, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO