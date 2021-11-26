CRITICAL QUESTIONS: North Carolina

Are you eager to shop on Black Friday? In North Carolina shoppers are ready to hit the stores and grab those epic deals. Now that Black Friday is just around the corner, it’s time to get ready for holiday shopping. Black Friday deals and steals are usually first spotted by shoppers 2.3 weeks before the big day…which is right now. What stores have the most interest in the Black Friday deals they offer?

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 14 DAYS AGO