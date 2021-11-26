CRITICAL QUESTIONS: North Carolina

Quick Hitters from North Carolina’s 94-83 road win over College of Charleston on Tuesday night. What an important early season road victory. Yes, it was a slow start for Carolina. Yes, they got punched in the mouth. Yes, they allowed five threes in the first 6:15. Yes, they were down 11 midway through the first half. But the Tar Heels never panicked. They worked their way into the game, keeping just enough contact with Charleston to eventually take control with a steady, Carolina-paced second half.
