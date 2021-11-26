ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

CRITICAL QUESTIONS: North Carolina

By James Henderson
insidepacksports.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur staff answers several critical questions facing NC State heading into the...

insidepacksports.com

Comments / 0

Wired

The North Carolina Town Besieged by Armadillos

In the pitch dark, Jason Bullard adroitly shoulders his rifle and levels it at the object. “That looks like one!” he mutters. It turns out to be a fuse box. Another candidate, again aimed at with the gun, reveals itself as a rock. In this town besieged by armadillos, anything...
PUBLIC SAFETY
kiss951.com

North Carolina Shoppers are Most Interested in Deals at This Store

Are you eager to shop on Black Friday? In North Carolina shoppers are ready to hit the stores and grab those epic deals. Now that Black Friday is just around the corner, it’s time to get ready for holiday shopping. Black Friday deals and steals are usually first spotted by shoppers 2.3 weeks before the big day…which is right now. What stores have the most interest in the Black Friday deals they offer?
CHARLOTTE, NC
WYFF4.com

North Carolina Christmas tree heading to White House

ASHE COUNTY, N.C. — This year’s White House Christmas tree was cut Wednesday at a North Carolina Christmas Tree farm. Brandon Herring, with the North Carolina Department of Agriculture, said the tree came from Peak Farms, in Ashe County, just a little east of Jefferson. Herring said the tree is...
ASHE COUNTY, NC
State
North Carolina State
raleighnews.net

No. 18 North Carolina fends off College of Charleston

Armando Bacot notched a career-high 24 points on 10-of-12 shooting as No. 18 North Carolina withstood College of Charleston's upset bid, getting past the Cougars 94-83 Tuesday night in Charleston, S.C. North Carolina (3-0) trailed the entire first half -- by as many as 11 about midway through the half...
CHARLESTON, SC
MaxPreps

North Carolina High School Football

Sons of current, former NBA stars - Jordan DivensRay Allen III, Cameron and Cayden Boozer, Ashton Hardaway, Jaeden Mustaf and Jase Richardson also making names for themselves. North Carolina football primer (Round 3) - Ryan CaseyNorth Carolina football playoff primer (Round 3) MaxPreps Top 25 volleyball rankings - Aaron WilliamsGaels...
HIGH SCHOOL
WWAY NewsChannel 3

‘Carolina Squat’ truck modification now banned in North Carolina

NORTH CAROLINA (WWAY) — The “Carolina Squat” adaptations for trucks are now illegal in North Carolina. Gov. Roy Cooper signed House Bill 692 earlier this year. The squat is much like its name where the back of the pickup truck is lowered or kept the same and the height in the front of the truck is raised. That makes a truck appear as if it “squatting.”
POLITICS
Daily Nebraskan

Husker wrestling dominates North Carolina in ranked matchup

$1 ticket night did not disappoint for Nebraska wrestling on Wednesday night, creating a raucous environment for a massive early-season test for the Huskers. Wrestling fans showed up to Devaney Sports Center eager to secure one-dollar tickets and drinks. They also showed up for what would be an incredible performance from Husker wrestling, the defeat of a former national champion and a 27-6 win over the North Carolina Tar Heels.
WWE
#Nc State
carolinacoastonline.com

Contracts awarded for makeovers to North Carolina roads

CARTHAGE (AP) — Several highways and secondary roads in a portion of North Carolina are set to get makeovers, the N.C. Department of Transportation Highway says. A department news release says the work in Division 8 is scheduled to begin in the spring. In Moore County, a $4.1 million contract...
POLITICS
College Football News

North Carolina vs Wofford Prediction, Game Preview

North Carolina vs Wofford prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, November 20. Record: North Carolina (5-5), Wofford (1-9) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. – Today’s Best Bet to Lock in Now. – All of the CFN Fearless Predictions. North Carolina vs Wofford Game Preview.
NFL
WBTV

Lawsuit challenges North Carolina rules on transgender ID

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - A lawsuit filed on behalf of an adult and two minors in federal court says North Carolina’s requirement that transgender people undergo sex reassignment surgery is discriminatory, and not in line with a majority of states and medical organizations. Three law firms joined to file the...
POLITICS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

PHOTOS: Tennessee thrashes North Carolina

Tennessee offered a strong response to its first loss of the season. Big performances from freshman point guards Zakai Zeigler and Kennedy Chandler pushed the 17th-ranked Vols to an 89-72 win over 18th-ranked North Carolina at the Hall of Fame Tip-Off at Mohegan Sun Arena in Connecticut. Zeigler scored a...
TENNESSEE STATE
kiss951.com

North Carolina Attorney General Is Investigating This E-Cigarette

As the rise of e-cigarettes in schools continues to escalate, North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein is taking important steps to protect our youth. As of November 16th, 2021, Stein is launching an investigation of Puff Bar, which has become the most popular e-cigarette brand among kids. He is calling on the FDA to eliminate all flavored e-cigarettes.
CHARLOTTE, NC
warrenrecord.com

Uptown Mercantile specializes in North Carolina products

Local residents and visitors to Warren County can find a variety of North Carolina products, ranging from knitwear to meats, at Uptown Mercantile, located in the Taylor Building at 130 N. Main St., Warrenton. A grand opening Nov. 12 and 13 marked the official start of the small business, which...
WARREN COUNTY, NC
purduesports.com

No. 6 Purdue Ready for North Carolina Challenge in Connecticut

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. -- The No. 6-ranked Boilermakers ramp up their competition this weekend in the Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-off Classic held at Mohegan Sun Arena. The Boilermakers will face No. 18-ranked North Carolina on Saturday, then either No. 17-ranked Tennessee or No. 5-ranked Villanova in Sunday's contest. Purdue will face back-to-back ranked opponents in non-conference play for the first time since Nov. 2017 (Arizona, Louisville).
CONNECTICUT STATE
WFNZ 102.5 FM/610 AM

North Carolina faces Wofford looking for bowl eligibility

North Carolina will try yet again to become bowl eligible this weekend. The Tar Heels welcome Wofford to Kenan Stadium for a noon matchup before the regular-season finale next Friday at NC State. The Heels are just 5-5 on the season after a heartbreaking overtime loss to Pitt. Wofford is also coming off an overtime […]
NFL
raleighnews.net

North Carolina whips Wofford without Sam Howell

British Brooks rushed for two touchdowns and North Carolina used a pair of reserve quarterbacks in a 34-14 win against visiting Wofford on Saturday afternoon in Chapel Hill, N.C. Brooks scored on runs of 38 and 14 yards in the nonconference contest, finishing with seven carries for 89 yards. Record-setting...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
rockytopinsider.com

The Starting Five: Villanova And North Carolina

After each week of the season that Tennessee plays at least two games, “The Starting Five” on Monday will analyze the previous week of play from the Big Orange while highlighting questions Tennessee is facing in the coming weeks in five subheadings. The Vols had a successful trip to Uncasville,...
COLLEGE SPORTS
AllTarHeels

Quick Hitters - North Carolina at College of Charleston

Quick Hitters from North Carolina’s 94-83 road win over College of Charleston on Tuesday night. What an important early season road victory. Yes, it was a slow start for Carolina. Yes, they got punched in the mouth. Yes, they allowed five threes in the first 6:15. Yes, they were down 11 midway through the first half. But the Tar Heels never panicked. They worked their way into the game, keeping just enough contact with Charleston to eventually take control with a steady, Carolina-paced second half.
COLLEGE SPORTS

