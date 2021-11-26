7 Athleisure Looks from Reebok’s Holiday Gift Picks

Long before I was a fashion editor, Nordstrom was my go-to destination for a lot of things—especially when I needed a gift. I still remember far too many times when I would rush to the mall before a birthday dinner or baby shower and do a quick zip around the store to find exactly what I was looking for. I even worked there in college during the holidays, so you can only imagine where a good portion of my paycheck went. After all these years, my hometown Nordstrom has closed down (RIP), but the retailer is still my number one for all things gifting. I still find myself popping in for a last-minute gift, but with the cream of the crop living online, I've been doing the responsible thing and placing my orders in advance, sometimes adding in a treat for myself. Now that the holiday season is here, the product offering is at its best yet, so whether you're celebrating the holidays or simply have a gift to buy for a miscellaneous reason, you know you have to check it out.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 8 DAYS AGO