This Ancient Sea Cave Isn’t On Any Map Of Acadia National Park For Good Reasons

Catch up with College of the Atlantic ornithology instructor Rich MacDonald on his year-long challenge to identify as many birds by sight or sound as possible. COA ornithology instructor Rich MacDonald is the author of “Little Big Year, Chasing Acadia's Birds," as featured on PBS NewsHour.For a year, Rich MacDonald cataloged every bird he saw in his home county in Maine, including Acadia National Park. His “big year,” a year long challenge to identify as many birds by sight or sound as possible, is cataloged in his book, “Little Big Year, Chasing Acadia’s Birds.” MacDonald is now embarking on a new project to see as many birds as he can by foot or by bike, while describing how climate change is already changing the ecology of this iconic place.

BAR HARBOR, ME ・ 13 DAYS AGO