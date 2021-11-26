ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OPEC+ monitoring the new virus variant, some concerned over outlook - Reuters

By Joel Frank
FXStreet.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to OPEC+ sources cited by Reuters, the cartel is monitoring developments around the new, concerning Covid-19 variant and some members are expressing concern that it may worsen the outlook for oil markets. This comes ahead of next week's OPEC+ policy meeting. According to Reuters, an OPEC delegate said...

