ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

The Most Fascinating Stories + Legends of the Ute People

By Tim Gray
92.9 NIN
92.9 NIN
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

At one time, much of Western Colorado was populated by the Ute Indian tribe who told stories and legends to explain things that might not be explainable. Here are a few legends and stories from the...

929nin.com

Comments / 0

Related
92.9 NIN

You Shared Your Stories from the Stanley Hotel, Here Are the Creepiest

The Stanley Hotel is arguably the most haunted location in Colorado (although it's not the only one). But are the supernatural stories behind this historic landmark purely fiction?. According to the hotel's website, the location itself has a fairly peaceful past. Inventor Freelan Oscar Stanley and his wife Flora traveled...
LIFESTYLE
92.9 NIN

Documentary Looks at Lake Michigan Mothman Phenomenon

The legend of the Mothman has been around for decades with the first sightings taking place in the 1960s. For those unfamiliar, the Mothman is described as a humanoid creature with wings and glowing red eyes. This creature was apparently spotted several times in Point Pleasant, West Virginia between 1966 and 1967. Sightings are often associated with supernatural events or disasters like the collapse of the Silver Bridge in 1967 which connected Ohio and West Virginia. The collapse claimed the lives of 46 people and thus, the legend was born.
ENTERTAINMENT
ScienceAlert

Weird Tracks in Texas Indicate Giant Sauropods Walking on Their Front Feet Only

They were the largest animals to ever walk the Earth: sauropods, a dinosaur clade of such immense size and stature, they're sometimes dubbed 'thunder lizards'. These towering hulks – including Brontosaurus, Brachiosaurus, and Diplodocus among others – needed four thick, powerful legs to support and transport their massive bodies. At least, most of the time. Perhaps. Some mysterious, ancient tracks described in a 2019 study could offer fresh support for a disputed view in paleontology: that these lumbering giants sometimes got around on two legs, not four, belying what their quadruped status (and simple physics) would seem to demand. Sauropod footprints at the...
WILDLIFE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
uticaphoenix.net

Show-Me-a-saurus! Skeleton of a new type of dinosaur unearthed in

Scientists have identified not only the bones of a new dinosaur in southern Missouri, but also may have found a dinosaur hotbed. The newly identified duck-billed dinosaur, named Parrosaurus missouriensis, grew to about 35 feet in length as an adult. Various dinosaur bones have been found at the dig site over the last eight decades, but now enough have been collected to make certain that a new genus and species had been discovered.
WILDLIFE
CBS Denver

Camera Captures Mountain Lion Prowling Breckenridge Neighborhood

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. (CBS4) — Homeowners in Breckenridge captured video of a mountain lion roaming their neighborhood. Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials say residents who live in mountain lion country should take some simple precautions to coexist with predators. (credit: CBS) Installing lights and eliminating hiding spots near your home can make it harder for big cats to hide. Always keep a very close eye on your children and your pets when they are playing outdoors. Also, make a lot of noise when you come and go, particularly at dawn and dusk, when mountain lions are most active.
BRECKENRIDGE, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ute People#Mining Equipment#Ute Indian#Palisade#Grand Junction#The University Of Utah
Idaho8.com

Metros sending the most people to Boise

Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Boise using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Boise from the metro between 2014 and 2018. Ties were broken by gross migration. EPoelzl // Flickr.
BOISE, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
Minnesota Reformer

The poison in our standing water | Essay

In some bohemian coffee shop you might find a lively argument about who is more unusual, the poet or the artist. But poets and artists might agree that few were stranger than the British poet-artist William Blake. He had prophetic visions, greeted guests to his home in the nude, and believed that he had daily […] The post The poison in our standing water | Essay appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
92.9 NIN

92.9 NIN

Wichita Falls, TX
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
804K+
Views
ABOUT

92.9 KNIN plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Wichita Falls, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy