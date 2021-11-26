Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD points to further gains as new covid variant sours sentiment

EUR/USD bears looking to step in again as the price corrects 50% of the drop. The single currency refuses to stay down as traders take profits resulting in a sharp correction. EUR/USD has been a rollercoaster of a ride since last week's market rout and the resurfacing of coronavirus contagion fears in the emergence of the new Omricon variant. This has seen the single currency rally vs the greenback. The expectations that the Federal Reserve would no longer be willing to speed up the pace of tapering were negated today. Despite the fears of contagion of the variant that, so far, has not had enough time to show whether current vaccines are effective or not, the Fed could step on the gas after all.

CURRENCIES ・ 15 HOURS AGO