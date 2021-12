Josh Rosen just added another rough chapter to a rough NFL career. The former No. 10 overall pick in the draft and current backup for the Falcons entered the game against the Patriots late in the fourth quarter, with Atlanta already trailing 19-0 and the game out of reach. But on his first possession, facing third and 5, Rosen threw a brutal pick six to Kyle Van Noy that extended the Patriots’ lead to 25-0.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO