Dolly Parton Shares Rare Throwback Photo With Husband To Celebrate Thanksgiving

 4 days ago
Dolly Parton recently shared a throwback photo of herself with her husband Carl Dean to celebrate Thanksgiving. “Happy #Thanksgiving from me and mine to you and yours,” she captioned the sweet photo.

The throwback picture showed a young Dolly with Carl. She’s dressed up in a black dress with white ruffled lining and her husband donned a black suit with a pink shirt underneath, accessorized with a striped, multicolor tie.

Dolly Parton commemorates Thanksgiving with a throwback photo of her and husband Carl Dean

People have long-beloved the relationship between Dolly and Carl. Even though Carl naturally avoids the limelight and stays extra private, not even accompanying his wife at red carpet events, people have loved their love after they wed back in 1966 and have been together ever since.

“When I met my husband, he wanted to take me out to dinner. He pulled up to the drive-in window and got our food at McDonald’s,” she told People Magazine back in 2018.

She says they are complete opposites

6 December 2018 – Hollywood, California – Dolly Parton. The world premier of Dumplin’ held at The TCL Chinese 6 Theaters. Photo Credit: Faye Sadou/AdMedia

“We know a few little places we can go without being bothered. He only likes to go places where he can be comfortable!” Dolly was just 18 when they met and admits that she and Carl are “completely opposite, but that’s what makes it fun.”

“He’s always supporting me as long as I don’t try to drag him in on it,” she said back in 2019. “He’s always been my biggest fan behind the scenes, but he’s at home … He’d never come dragging around. I’d rather bring somebody else with me, you know? He’s never jealous of that either.”

Dolly actually shared with us another glimpse into her love life earlier this year when she posted another throwback of the two. Find you a partner who will support you like my Carl Dean does!” she captioned the adorable photo.

