TV Series

Christian LeBlanc Looks Back on 30 Years as Michael Baldwin on ‘Young and the Restless’

By Michael Maloney, TV Insider
news-graphic.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThirty years ago today, Christian Jules LeBlanc made his debut on Young and the Restless as legal eagle Michael Baldwin. Charismatic and charming, Michael, in a story that was perhaps ahead of its time, tried to pressure novice attorney Christine Blair Romalotti (Lauralee Bell) into sleeping with him in exchange for...

www.news-graphic.com

