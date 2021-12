Five months ago Mujtaba, Mustafa and Adeena Mayar played cricket on a parched patch of rolled mud in a Kabul park, roaming cattle and goats the only spectators. Their father, Bahawar, worried each time his two sons and daughter left home to play the game they loved because of Taliban bombs and abductions. The 54-year-old former British Army interpreter knew only too well the dangers they faced. Two years earlier another son, Fahim, had been abducted and beaten near the park by the Taliban because of his work for the UK military.

WORLD ・ 11 DAYS AGO