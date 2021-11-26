Live updates: Real-time thoughts, analysis, commentary and more as Huskers take on Iowa

Let's go back to 2019. LSU came to town holding the number 1 ranking in the nation. Alabama looked ready to knock the Tigers off the pedestal. Unfortunately for us, the game ended in the Tigers victorious 46-41. We all felt bad after that loss, but one person certainly was reveling in Tide fans' sorrows.
According to Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, the Big Ten has contacted him and they admitted that “they made a mistake” on the overturned fumble-touchdown during the Wolverines 37-33 loss at Michigan State. Harbaugh said that the Big Ten also admitted that they made mistakes on other plays during that...
After putting together a 92-39 record in 12 seasons at Notre Dame, Brian Kelly has left to become the next head coach of the LSU Tigers. Kelly signed a 10-year, $95 million contract with LSU. The news was shocking and has sent waves throughout the college football landscape. According to Paul Finebaum, Brian Kelly bolting Notre Dame for LSU can be attributed to one simple reason: to win a national championship.
There were several Nebraska football commitments in attendance for the Husker's last home game of the 2021 season against Iowa. HuskerOnline.com contacted some of them to get their thoughts on the day's events and developments. Their comments are below:. "The visit went well it was great to meet other players...
Alabama quarterback and likely Heisman frontrunner Bryce Young had several moments to remember during Saturday's 24-22 win at Auburn, leading a game-tying 97-yard touchdown drive in the closing minutes before delivering a handful of on-target strikes in overtime to help the Crimson Tide to victory. Alabama trailed by 10 points...
Michigan and Ohio State settled the 2021 edition of their rivalry on the field over the weekend, but tensions unsurprisingly lingered in the days following the game. But, one former Wolverine doesn’t want to hear it from the Buckeyes’ fans. Former standout tight end Jake Butt, who played at Michigan...
On the first day that the Gopher Football coaches hit the road, defensive coordinator / linebackers coach Joe Rossi went immediately to Woodbury (Minn.) high school to see 2022 linebacker Joey Gerlach, and by the end of the meeting, the east metro product held his first Big Ten offer from Minnesota. Soon after that, he decided that he wanted to be a Gopher.
Three Auburn players entered the transfer portal early Tuesday, including a veteran offensive piece. Running back Shaun Shivers, receiver Elijah Canion and edge rusher Caleb Johnson all had their names appear in the portal Tuesday morning, sources confirmed to Auburn Undercover and 247Sports. Update (11:55 a.m.): Senior offensive guard Tashawn...
An Ohio State quarterback is on his way out of Columbus. On Sunday, Buckeyes‘ backup QB Jack Miller III entered the transfer portal. The news comes courtesy The Athletic’s Max Olson. Miller, a redshirt freshman, was suspended by the school earlier this month after an impaired-driving arrest. He was Ohio...
Coach Scott Frost. Courtesy of 10-11 News. Lincoln, NE (November 22, 2021) Adrian Martinez will not play in the Huskers Football game against Iowa this coming Friday. Coach Scott Frost made the announcement in his weekly press briefing today, saying Martinez suffered a shoulder injury in Saturday’s game against Wisconsin.
Saturday’s rendition of The Game between Michigan and Ohio State featured a physical Wolverines team and a snowstorm, a combination that proved lethal for the Buckeyes and offensive line coach Greg Studrawa. Ohio State entered the game heavily favored against Michigan, but what ensued was a dominant performance by the...
There's hasn't been one major opening across the country that it felt like Matt Campbell wasn't linked to at some point this season and just when Cyclones fans thought the coast was clear, up pops Notre Dame. The belief is that Campbell is among a short list for the Fighting...
The LSU football coaching search is down to three candidates, and the next coach could be named by "the end of this week" or early next week, two sources with knowledge of the search said Monday morning. The candidates are Baylor head coach Dave Aranda, Louisiana-Lafayette head coach Billy Napier...
Oklahoma football fans are suspicious of cornerbacks coach Roy Manning after five-star USC target Domani Jackson mentioned him in a recruiting article. It started with a Top 2 and progressed into suspicions and accusations. On Tuesday night, five-star cornerback Domani Jackson announced USC and Alabama as his choices heading into...
It’s Senior Day at Kinnick Stadium as the 17th-ranked Iowa Hawkeyes (8-2, 5-2) host the Illinois Fighting Illini (4-6, 3-4) in a Big Ten West football game Saturday afternoon. Find TV and streaming information, predictions and pregame coverage here. How to watch Iowa vs. Illinois (Nov. 20, 2021) Time: 1:05...
AMES, Iowa — Iowa State (2-0) will look to build on its 60-50 win over Oregon State on Tuesday night when Alabama State (0-3) comes to town. Here is how you can check out the Iowa State basketball game:. When: Tuesday at 7:00 p.m. CT. Where: Hilton Coliseum (Ames, Iowa)
Over the weekend, many of the Husker backups and redshirts took part in the Grand View Open in Pleasant Hill, Iowa. A pair of Huskers earned individual titles in the open division, while 14 total Huskers competed. In the Freshman/Sophomore Division, Nebraska had six participants. Freshman Elise Brown Ton finished...
Illini Inquirer’s Jeremy Werner and Joey Wagner are at Kinnick Stadium for Saturday's 1 p.m. kickoff between Illinois (4-6, 3-4 Big Ten) and No. 17 Iowa (8-2, 5-2), which will be televised on the FS1. The Illini need a win to preserve any hope of becoming bowl eligibility. We will...
