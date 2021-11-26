Volunteers feed nearly 800 at Community Thank Meal

The Friends of the Weller Library and Board of Trustees want to thank the volunteers who helped in a significant and successful concrete pour project in the back of the library on November 11. A sincere thanks to Louie and Marie Gagnon, Allen and Karen Huwe, Sherri Erickson, Victor Paolino, George Gagnon, John Langford, Brian Segraves, Nicole Gagnon and Terry Lawhead. We worked hard, had a good time together and provided for the future enjoyment and education of all ages of residents. The Weller Library now has a concrete floor in the back area which will serve as a sturdy platform for a soon to be installed wheelchair lift and easy safe access for patrons. Additional remodeling is underway to improve the back area entrance including the wall facing the alley, a new secure door, steps and handrails as well as modifications in the children's book area, hallway and bathroom. The Weller Library is accepting private donations to help fund all these worthy projects in addition to working diligently to obtain other funding. Just as important, the library is an exciting gathering place for volunteers wanting to improve resources, outreach to adults and children and generating the appreciation of history and beauty in our town.

WAITSBURG, WA ・ 13 DAYS AGO