CHARLESTON, Ore. - Coast Guard helicopters rescued 5 people Monday night after the crew abandoned ship as their fishing vessel took on water 20 miles off the Oregon Coast. Four men and one woman aboard the F/V Desire out of Neah Bay, Washington, activated an emergency beacon around 9 p.m. November 15, 2021, as they put on survival suits and got into a life raft, prepared to abandon ship, the Coast Guard said.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR ・ 14 DAYS AGO