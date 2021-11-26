Inaugural Online Exhibit/Virtual Tour | Speaking Through Our Hands

A new exhibit entitled Symbiosis: The Art of Relationship opens at the Wrightwood Arts Center on Friday, November 26, 2021, 5:00–8:00 pm, with an artist presentation at 6:00 pm. Mary Duman’s ceramic work combines natural objects collected on hikes with glazed clay sculptural elements to explore the complexity of natural relationships. She is influenced by the oddly beautiful aspects of nature and by recent issues, including climate change, the Coronavirus, wildfires, and unexplained aerial phenomena. The show title, “Symbiosis,” refers to relationships that are beneficial and parasitic. The Wrightwood Arts Center is at 6020 Park, Ste #5 (above the Village Grind), Wrightwood, CA 92397. The exhibit is open to the public and free of charge. The exhibit will be open through December 4, 2021. The complete schedule can be found at www.wrightwoodarts.com.
