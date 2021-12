HOLLYWOOD—It was only a matter of time before Nikolas Cassadine would be exposed for the hypocrite that he is on “General Hospital.” Shawn and Alexis had a theory, and they got it confirmed when Shawn placed the bug in Spencer’s ear and Alexis all, but called her nephew out on his antics. Nikolas is a funny one. He wants people to be held to certain standards that he views as important, however, he can do the exact opposite and never suffer any consequences. I mean this guy has done some dastardly deeds, and just continues to get away with them time and time again, but Nikolas has been up to no good people.

