Stocks Sink, Oil Tanks As New Virus Variant Sparks Panic

By AFP News
International Business Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStock markets and oil prices plunged Friday over fears of a new coronavirus variant that scientists warn could be more infectious than Delta and more resistant to vaccines, potentially dealing a heavy blow to the global economic recovery. Haven investments the yen and Swiss franc rallied but the dollar...

