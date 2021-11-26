Splash, Drip, Throw | Online Exhibition

Frankly Speaking released a very personal song, "Drip" today. He realized how bad his addiction to alcohol and cocaine had gotten and decided to go into treatment. The first night he was there, he began writing "Drip." The song talks about the initial euphoria of doing a substance, but how quickly it goes away, and how at first it was just friends hanging out after work, but then that circle got smaller and smaller. It can also be relatable to many other types of addictions. This is a very brave and honest song about it being ok to not being ok and getting help.

MUSIC ・ 12 DAYS AGO