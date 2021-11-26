ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

Splash, Drip, Throw | Online Exhibition

azarts.gov
 4 days ago

Visionary Art Collective© is a Brooklyn-based art & education platform. Our mission is to connect contemporary art with education through virtual exhibitions, weekly interviews, educational resources, workshops, and more. Splash, Drip, Throw is a virtual exhibition centered around abstract art. We invite artists using abstract visual language to submit...

azarts.gov

Comments / 0

Related
artandcakela.com

Tim Hawkinson – Drip Drawings at PRJCTLA

One can be relatively assured that any Tim Hawkinson show will reveal his prodigious curiosity, sly humor and impressive craftsmanship, and Drip Drawings is no exception. In the vast, brightly lit space of Carl Berg’s alternative gallery, PRJCTLA, Hawkinson’s large black and white optical drawings flaunt his conceptual bent while providing a pleasing visceral experience. Contour ink lines are cleverly manipulated into convex and concave shapes that in turn generate a strong vibrational pull, activating the room. The dizzying repetition and the points where the lines and shapes intersect generate simple optical effects in drawings that range in complexity from singular images to multiple drawings displayed in grids. Individually they exude a sparse, cold geometry that has a graphic punch. Collectively, they tell the story of the ingenious, mechanical technology that brought them to life.
LOS ANGELES, CA
cincymusic.com

Frankly Speaking Drops Drip

Frankly Speaking released a very personal song, "Drip" today. He realized how bad his addiction to alcohol and cocaine had gotten and decided to go into treatment. The first night he was there, he began writing "Drip." The song talks about the initial euphoria of doing a substance, but how quickly it goes away, and how at first it was just friends hanging out after work, but then that circle got smaller and smaller. It can also be relatable to many other types of addictions. This is a very brave and honest song about it being ok to not being ok and getting help.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rothko
Person
Joan Mitchell
Frederick News-Post

"Whimsy" Exhibit

An installation art exhibition presents the whimsical yet poignant works of Heather Harvey and Shana Kohnstamm, two Maryland-based artists. Exhibit continues through Jan. 9. Gallery open Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Sunday noon to 3 p.m. Each artist created a semi-immersive...
VISUAL ART
captimes.com

'Throw Down' throws the viewer for a loop

I thought I knew what I was getting into with “Throw Down,” the 2004 Johnnie To film that was recently released on Blu-ray by the Criterion Collection. To is the prolific Hong Kong director who I know best from stylish crime films (“Vengeance,” “Drug War”), and while he often takes an unexpected spin on the material, they usually stay pretty firmly within genre conventions.
MOVIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Young Thug Posts Intimate Photo With Virgil Abloh After His Tragic Death

Rappers have been citing Virgil Abloh as an inspiration for years. His combination of streetwear expertise and unmatched creativity led to artist wearing his clothes and sneakers regularly. Young Thug was one of Virgil's primary customers, and more importantly, good friends. After Abloh passed away on Sunday (Nov. 28), many...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Exhibitions#Art Museum#Abstract Art#Art World#Contemporary Art#Digital#The Curator S Salon#Central St Martins
edmidentity.com

Floret Loret Makes a Splash with ‘In Maroon’ EP

Rising artist Floret Loret takes listeners on a deep dive through unique basslines and unique soundscapes on the four-track In Maroon EP. There’s no doubt that underground bass music has been booming this year, and among the slew of talented producers who have seen success in 2021 is Floret Loret. With releases on labels like Deadbeats, mau5trap, and Bassrush, his fresh sound has received well-deserved praise from producers and bass music fans alike. Additionally, he’s taken the stage at some of the scene’s most beloved festivals such as Okeechobee and Infrasound while also supporting artists such as Minnesota and Tsuruda to take fans on a trip into the depths of his sound. Now, he’s setting course on a new journey with the release of the In Maroon EP.
MUSIC
civiccentertv.com

The Splash Exclusive Interview: Meghan Kurnat

Meghan Kurnat joins us to talk about what WB Parks will be bringing to the table every Thursday. Stay up to date with our videos by subscribing to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/user/CivicCenterTV15?sub_confirmation=1. Visit our website for more information on the Megacast and The Splash: https://civiccentertv.com/. Follow us ⬇ ⬇. • https://www.youtube.com/user/CivicCenterTV15.
TV & VIDEOS
fashionista.com

Virgil Abloh Dies at 41

Virgil Abloh has died at age 41. LVMH, the luxury conglomerate that owns Louis Vuitton (where Abloh was most recently creative director of menswear) and recently became a majority investor in Off-White, posted to its social media channels on Sunday, Nov. 28 announcing the American designer's passing, following his private battle with cancer.
BEAUTY & FASHION
azarts.gov

Inaugural Online Exhibit/Virtual Tour | Speaking Through Our Hands

Women United ART MOVEMENT, an international platform highlighting women in the arts, is excited to announce a call for art for a group online exhibit and virtual tour „SPEAKING THROUGH MY HANDS“!. This call for art is open to ALL WOMEN ARTISTS working in diverse media and techniques, regardless of...
VISUAL ART
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Paintings
Newswise

INU-CU Online Visual Arts Exhibition 2021

The Office of Art and Culture, Chulalongkorn University, and Incheon National University proudly present the ‘INU-CU online Visual Arts Exhibition 2021’. The virtual exhibition displays artworks by faculty members, students and alumni from three institutions: Chulalongkorn University’s Faculty of Fine and Applied Arts, and Faculty of Education, and Incheon National University’s School of Fine Arts.
VISUAL ART
azarts.gov

Call for Public Art | Fort Worth Public Art

Fort Worth Public Art’s 20th Anniversary Call to Artists for Prequalified Artist List. Eligibility: Texas and National Established Public Artists: Open to artists/artist teams in the United States who work in any media, with demonstrated public art experience, use of materials suitable for public indoor and outdoor settings, site-specific design, collaboration with other artists, designers, architects, engineers, fabricators, city officials, and staff. Artists should also demonstrate experience gathering input from the community.
VISUAL ART
azarts.gov

The Chelsea International Photography Competition

The Chelsea International Photography Competition celebrates gifted, notable, and fresh talents in the world of photography. Professional and amateur photographers, at any stage of their careers, are invited to participate in the competition to be discovered and promoted professionally in the heart of New York’s art district. With awards valued...
PHOTOGRAPHY
CBS Denver

Beloved Denver Chicano Artist And Meow Wolf Contributor Stevon Lucero Remembered For ‘Genius’ Work

DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Chicano art community is mourning the loss of one of its own. Stevon Lucero was a well-known muralist, pioneer and the Chicano Humanities and Arts Council co-founder. He was also undeniably beloved by friends and peers. Stevon recently worked in the Indigenous Lounge at Meow Wolf’s Convergence Station, creating his final piece before his passing over the weekend. The art experience features a 53-minute video and 90-minute soundtrack to complement his artwork. (credit: Stevon Lucero) “It takes us back to an ancient time, but it takes us to a consciousness that has yet to be fully realized,” said...
DENVER, CO
CBS Chicago

Remembering Acclaimed Fashion Designer Virgil Abloh, A True Visionary With Chicago Ties

CHICAGO (CBS) — Tributes continued to pour in Monday night for famed fashion designer and Illinois native Virgil Abloh. You may recognize his name or you may not, but you have certainly seen his creations – and you may have worn them too. Abloh was the first Black man named an artistic director at Louis Vuitton. He was a visionary with Chicago ties, who lost his battle of cancer here at just 41 years old on Sunday. “Those things that hold you back from sort of executing on your dream are myths,” Abloh once said. His designs were on the covers of magazines, down...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy