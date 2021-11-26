Splash, Drip, Throw | Online Exhibition

One can be relatively assured that any Tim Hawkinson show will reveal his prodigious curiosity, sly humor and impressive craftsmanship, and Drip Drawings is no exception. In the vast, brightly lit space of Carl Berg’s alternative gallery, PRJCTLA, Hawkinson’s large black and white optical drawings flaunt his conceptual bent while providing a pleasing visceral experience. Contour ink lines are cleverly manipulated into convex and concave shapes that in turn generate a strong vibrational pull, activating the room. The dizzying repetition and the points where the lines and shapes intersect generate simple optical effects in drawings that range in complexity from singular images to multiple drawings displayed in grids. Individually they exude a sparse, cold geometry that has a graphic punch. Collectively, they tell the story of the ingenious, mechanical technology that brought them to life.
