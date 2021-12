DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Chicano art community is mourning the loss of one of its own. Stevon Lucero was a well-known muralist, pioneer and the Chicano Humanities and Arts Council co-founder. He was also undeniably beloved by friends and peers. Stevon recently worked in the Indigenous Lounge at Meow Wolf’s Convergence Station, creating his final piece before his passing over the weekend. The art experience features a 53-minute video and 90-minute soundtrack to complement his artwork. (credit: Stevon Lucero) “It takes us back to an ancient time, but it takes us to a consciousness that has yet to be fully realized,” said...

DENVER, CO ・ 16 HOURS AGO