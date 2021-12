What’s my excuse for running a photo of a bird? I don’t have one. But on the eve of Thanksgiving, I figured I’d chance it. As someone who spent most of the first 20 years of my life in big cities, from Berlin to Los Angeles, I am particularly grateful now — more than half a century later — to be living on the outskirts of a small one, where there’s enough space and trees and greenery of all kinds for wildlife to be part of the scene.

ANIMALS ・ 6 DAYS AGO