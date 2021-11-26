ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Europe

EU's Sefcovic says decisive push needed in N.Ireland Brexit talks

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YqLDD_0d7PvoWO00

LONDON (Reuters) - The European Commission’s Maros Sefcovic said talks on Friday with Britain on post-Brexit trade rules for Northern Ireland focused on the supply of medicines and the need for a “push” to reach a solution.

“A decisive push is needed to ensure predictability.” the vice president of the European Commission said on Twitter after talks with Britain’s Brexit minister, David Frost. “We’ll meet again next week.”

Comments / 0

Related
wtvbam.com

UK says ‘significant gap’ with EU over N.Ireland, ready to use Article 16

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s Brexit minister said a “significant gap” remained in talks with the European Commission over trade with Northern Ireland, and it was ready to take unilateral action if needed. “We would still like to find a negotiated solution,” David Frost said on Twitter after meeting European Commission...
ECONOMY
BBC

Brexit: UK and EU to meet for more Northern Ireland Protocol talks

The UK Brexit Minister Lord Frost and his EU counterpart Maroš Šefčovič will meet again later. They will assess whether any progress has been made in negotiations on the Northern Ireland Protocol. It comes as the president of Northern Ireland's Chamber of Commerce said there must be greater focus on...
POLITICS
BBC

Brexit: UK's NI protocol strategy successful, says Simon Coveney

Ireland's foreign minister has said UK's recent negotiating strategy on the NI Protocol has been "very successful". But Simon Coveney told an Irish parliamentary committee while the UK had won concessions it had come at a cost in terms of reputation and relationships. He said there were limits to the...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Frost
The Independent

Brexit minister Lord Frost says divergence from EU rules ‘national necessity’ as he defends trade policy

Lord Frost has suggested he has oversight of the UK’s trade policy in order ensure that it was “consistent” with the post-Brexit trade deal, while moving the UK away from EU rules.  Speaking at the Guildhall in London on Monday, the Brexit minister told City leaders that his job was not just about settling disputes over the Northern Ireland protocol.  “That is why I have the job I have – it’s about trying to ensure there’s consistency between what’s required by the agreements with the EU, by the FTAs [Free Trade Agreements] with other countries and find the programme of domestic reforms our new freedoms have made possible,” he said.  Lord Frost...
ECONOMY
The Independent

EU calls on UK to stop ‘political posturing’ during Brexit talks

European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic has accused the UK of “political posturing” and urged Brexit minister David Frost and his negotiating team to stop “bringing ... new problems to the table”.With differences remaining on ways to solve issues relating to Northern Ireland, Mr Sefcovic said that “if there is a genuine problem” with the protocol, “we can find the solutions” – but said that the two sides would have to work together.Appearing on The Andrew Marr Show on the BBC, Mr Sefcovic was asked why he could not accept proposals that goods which were not going to leave Northern...
POLITICS
Reuters

Britain says on Brexit talks: Significant gaps remain across most issues

LONDON, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Britain’s Brexit minister David Frost said on Friday that significant gaps remained with the European Union across most issues relating to the Northern Irish protocol and that if no solution could be found, then Article 16 would be used. “Significant gaps remain across most issues,”...
POLITICS
FXStreet.com

Brexit: EU's Sefcovic says the recent change in tone must lead to tangible solutions

European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic said on Friday that it is essential that the recent change in tone from the UK now leads to tangible solutions in the framework of the Northern Ireland Protocol. Sefcovic continued that there is a genuine sense of urgency related to medical supplies and that he was urging the UK government to make a clear move towards the EU in the area of sanitary and phytosanitary controls. Sefcovic confirmed that he will be meeting with UK Brexit Minister Lord David Frost next week in London.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Ireland#Uk#N Ireland Brexit#The European Commission#Post Brexit
Reuters

Ardagh Metal makes $200 million post-Brexit investment in N.Ireland

DUBLIN, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Ardagh Metal Packaging (AMBP.N) announced plans to build a $200 million beverage can plant in Northern Ireland on Friday, one of the biggest investments in the British-run region under its bespoke post-Brexit trading arrangements. While part of the United Kingdom, Northern Ireland has stayed in...
BUSINESS
The Independent

EU awaits counterproposals from UK in Brexit standoff

The European Union was awaiting a firm counterproposal from the United Kingdom on Friday to ease a standoff over how to deal with Britain's departure from the bloc. Both sides are fighting over differences in how to regulate trade in Northern Ireland which is part of the U.K. but also belongs to the EU's huge single market in a Byzantine deal that proved essential in the Brexit divorce negotiations. Both sides recognize that deal is far from perfect and have been negotiating how to improve the movement of goods to Northern Ireland from Britain without giving London unfettered...
EUROPE
The Independent

Brexit news – live: EU says ‘genuine urgency’ needed to resolve protocol row following Brussels talks

The EU has said there is still “a genuine urgency” to resolve a dispute with the UK on the operation of the Northern Ireland protocol, following talks between Lord Frost and Maros Sefcovic in Brussels on Friday.Although the bloc acknowledged some “progress” was achieved in the discussions, it said the UK should accept its “big move” to reduce checks across the Irish Sea. “We now need to press on and get this crucial issue across the line. This is a real test of political goodwill,” Brussels said in a statement. Meanwhile, the UK’s Brexit minister Lord Frost stipulated that...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brexit
Publisher
Reuters
Place
Europe
Country
Northern Ireland
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Twitter
kdal610.com

Armenia and Azerbaijan agree to talks in Brussels to overcome tensions, EU says

(Reuters) – The leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan will meet in Brussels in mid-December to discuss tensions that have led to border clashes with several troops, the European Union said on Friday. “Leaders have agreed to meet in Brussels to discuss the regional situation and ways of overcoming tensions for...
POLITICS
kfgo.com

France to push migrant issue during EU presidency, Macron says

PARIS (Reuters) – France will push for action on migration when it hosts the European Union presidency from January, President Emmanuel Macron was quoted as saying on Thursday, and he vowed to quickly crack down on illegal migrant camps in northern France. France takes the rotating presidency of the EU...
POLITICS
investing.com

M&S warns EU proposals on N.Ireland trade risk more friction and cost

LONDON (Reuters) - British retailer Marks & Spencer (OTC:MAKSY) warned the UK government on Wednesday that proposals set out by the European Union to ease the transit of goods to Northern Ireland risked increasing the administrative burden rather than reducing it. In a letter to UK Brexit Minister David Frost...
ECONOMY
FXStreet.com

Brexit News: UK’s Frost says N. Ireland Protocol deal ‘can be done’ with EU before Christmas

The UK Brexit Minister David Frost told BBC News; he believes a deal on the Northern Ireland (NI) Protocol “can be done” with the European Union (EU) before Christmas. Frost said that he agrees with Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney’s view, but added that whether it “will be done” depends on whether the deal resolves all the problems, BBC News reports.
BUSINESS
101 WIXX

UK’s Frost says N.Ireland deal possible by Christmas, remains preference

DUBLIN (Reuters) – British Brexit minister David Frost said on Wednesday that his government’s preference is to strike a deal to improve post-Brexit trade arrangements for Northern Ireland and that agreement can be reached by Christmas. Britain and the EU agreed last week to intensify efforts to solve issues around...
EUROPE
BBC

Brexit: 'Change of tone' in NI Protocol talks, says Mícheál Martin

The taoiseach (Irish prime minister) has said there has been a change of tone in the the EU-UK negotiations on the Northern Ireland Protocol. Mícheál Martin told the Dáil (Irish parliament) that he felt UK negotiators had indicated they want a resolution. The taoiseach said he believed political parties in...
POLITICS
AOL Corp

Britain tells France: back down in 48 hours or we get tough

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain gave France 48 hours on Monday to back down in a fishing row that threatens to spiral into a wider trade dispute between two of Europe's biggest economies or face tortuous legal action under the Brexit trade deal. Post-Brexit bickering over fish culminated last Wednesday in...
ECONOMY
24/7 Wall St.

EU notebook: Austrian climate minister threatens over nuclear power

By David Callaway, Callaway Climate Insights By Daniel Byrne (Dan Byrne is a correspondent based in Dublin, covering climate and finance matters. He is a graduate of Dublin City University. He has held communications & fundraising roles in NGOs and has contributed content for Irish media outlets RTE, AMLintelligence, and the Irish Examiner.) DUBLIN (Callaway […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy