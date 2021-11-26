Honkai Impact 3rd 5.3 Release Date Announced

The release dates and special features for the Venom: Let There Be Carnage digital, 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD releases have been revealed by Sony Pictures. The second Venom movie starring Tom Hardy as Eddie Brock and host of the alien symbiote was directed by Andy Serkis, and succeeded in being another hit for Sony. It followed on the post-credits scene from the first film by fully introducing Woody Harrelson as Cletus Kasady/Carnage. When fans purchase Venom 2 for home viewing, they'll have loads of special features to choose from, depending on which version they go for.

MOVIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO