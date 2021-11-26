Snapt saves retailers from losing sales during Black Friday

TEMPUR-Essential — $1,299, was $2,165. Four distinct layers, each engineered for a specific function. Here’s a Tempur-Pedic mattress deal that may disappear forever when the current inventory is gone. The Tempur-Essential is a special edition mattress that was previously sold only through select retailers. There are four layers. Starting from the bottom, the base layer supports the upper layers and channels heat away so you won’t get hot and can sleep cool, dry, and comfortably. The support layer next up is made of Tempur material that personalizes your comfort by responding to your temperature, weight, and shape. The comfort layer follows that, and it’s made of Tempur-ES material, an amazing softer than normal mix that balances responsive support and cushioning comfort. On the top is a breathable, moisture-wicking, super-stretch premium fabric cover. The cover protects from dust mite dander, mold, and other common allergens thanks to its antimicrobial treatment.

