ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany County, NY

Code Blue Alert issued in Albany County

WNYT
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith cold weather in the forecast, a Code Blue Alert has...

wnyt.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Why scientists — and much of the world — reacted so quickly to the omicron variant

When Jeremy Kamil got his first look at B.1.1.529, the coronavirus variant that would soon be named omicron, it didn’t take long to see the differences. More than 30 mutations made the variant's spike proteins, which cover the outside of the virus and are the main targets of vaccines and the body’s immune responses, different from those of the virus that first emerged in late 2019.
SCIENCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Albany County, NY
City
Albany, NY
Albany County, NY
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Code Blue#Pearl Street#State Street

Comments / 0

Community Policy