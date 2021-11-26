ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Report: Raiders TE Darren Waller (knee) to have MRI

Las Vegas Herald
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLas Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller will have an MRI on his injured left knee Friday, NFL Network reported. Waller, 29, did not play in...

www.lasvegasherald.com

KGO

Star TE Darren Waller ruled out with knee injury in win over Dallas Cowboys

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Las Vegas Raiders Pro Bowl tight end Darren Wallerwas ruled out with a left knee injury in the second quarter of the Raiders' 36-33 overtime victory in their Thanksgiving Day game at the Dallas Cowboys. Waller had earlier tweaked his back on a play in which he...
NFL
theScore

Raiders' Waller injures knee in win vs. Cowboys

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller suffered a knee injury in the second quarter of Thursday's 36-33 overtime win over the Dallas Cowboys and didn't return. Waller has a bone bruise on his knee, according to Jori Epstein of USA Today. Waller caught two passes for 33 yards during...
NFL
Marietta Daily Journal

Report: North Cobb alum Waller avoids serious knee injury

The Las Vegas Raiders received good news from an MRI on Friday on star tight end Darren Waller’s left knee. NFL Network reported that Waller has a strained IT band and nothing more serious, as initially feared. Waller, 29, did not play in the second half of Thursday’s 36-33 overtime...
NFL
NESN

Darren Waller left and did not return for Week 12 against the Cowboys

Darren Waller left the Raiders Week 12 game against the Cowboys and did not return. Waller suffered a bone bruise to his left knee following a 20-yard catch in the first half. Before leaving the game, Waller was targeted five times and had two receptions for 33 yards. Waller leads Las Vegas with 610 receiving yards. If he does miss time, it will be a significant loss for the Raiders, and it’s a situation that deserves our attention. We’ll know more about his status as we monitor his participation in practice next week. Despite losing Waller, Las Vegas did come away with the victory beating the Cowboys 36-33 in overtime. Hunter Renfrow and DeSean Jackson led the Raiders in receiving yards with 134 and 102, respectively. Las Vegas’ next game will be a Week 13 showdown with the Washington Football Team.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#Mri#Nfl Network#American Football#Raiders Te Darren Waller#Las Vegas Raiders
theScore

Report: Waller's MRI reveals no major knee damage

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller underwent an MRI that revealed no major damage to his ailing knee, and it remains uncertain whether he'll miss much time, if any, sources told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. Waller was diagnosed with a strained IT band, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. The...
NFL
On3.com

Darren Waller leaves game following second injury vs. Cowboys

This isn’t the news Las Vegas Raiders fans want to see. After leaving the game with a back injury, tight end Darren Waller came back in and suffered another injury — this time, it was his knee. He’s questionable to return. Waller has two catches for 33 yards for the...
NFL
The Spun

