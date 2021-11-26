ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gilbert, AZ

The 2021 Gilbert Holiday Light Map Is Live

Gilbert, Arizona
Gilbert, Arizona
 5 days ago

It’s time to be merry, bright, and see all the twinkling lights! The 2021 Gilbert Holiday Light Map is now available.

Submit a photo of your home or business’ light display to the Holiday Light Map through the Gilbert 311 app or online at gilbertaz.gov/311. You can also use the map to plan your own holiday light tour with your family and friends.

The Gilbert Holiday Light Map will be live through January 1, 2022.

Find the map at alex.gilberaz.gov/holidaymap.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gilbert, AZ
The Associated Press

Putin demands NATO guarantees not to expand eastward

MOSCOW (AP) — President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday that Moscow would seek Western guarantees that would preclude any further NATO expansion and deployment of its weapons near Russia’s borders. Putin’s statement came amid Ukrainian and Western worries about an alleged plan by Moscow to invade Ukraine. Russian diplomats countered them...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Twinkling
The Hill

FDA advisers narrowly endorse Merck's COVID-19 antiviral pill

An advisory group for the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has voted to recommend Merck’s COVID-19 antiviral pill for infected adults at high risk for severe coronavirus illness, hospitalization or death. The panel narrowly endorsed Merck’s five-day oral treatment in a 13-10 vote on Tuesday. The advisers recommended the FDA...
INDUSTRY
Gilbert, Arizona

Gilbert, Arizona

81
Followers
266
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

Gilbert is a town in Maricopa County, Arizona, United States, located southeast of Phoenix within the city's metropolitan area. Once known as the "Hay Shipping Capital of the World", it is the sixth-largest municipality in Arizona, and the fifth-largest in the Phoenix metro area. It covers an area of nearly 69 square miles (179 km2).

Comments / 0

Community Policy