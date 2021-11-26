The 2021 Gilbert Holiday Light Map Is Live

It’s time to be merry, bright, and see all the twinkling lights! The 2021 Gilbert Holiday Light Map is now available.

Submit a photo of your home or business’ light display to the Holiday Light Map through the Gilbert 311 app or online at gilbertaz.gov/311. You can also use the map to plan your own holiday light tour with your family and friends.

The Gilbert Holiday Light Map will be live through January 1, 2022.

Find the map at alex.gilberaz.gov/holidaymap.