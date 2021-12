It’s like the actress thinks she is in a panto ( oh no she doesn’t) There is no fear to her character , and just find myself laughing at her attempts to go menacing. I don’t think we’re meant to find her fearful though, are we? The story has definitely been played differently and Meena is a different type of serial killer than we’ve really seen before and for that I think she’s one of the best.

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO