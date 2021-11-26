ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ECB Sticks to Ending Emergency Support in March Despite New COVID Threat

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleS'AGARO, Spain (Reuters) -The European Central Bank still plans to end its emergency bond purchases in March despite threats from a new variant of the coronavirus and rising infections, the ECB's top two officials said on Friday. Global authorities and investors reacted with alarm on Friday to a new...

AFP

Global economy rebounds, but for how long?

The world economy woke up from its pandemic-induced coma in 2021, but soaring inflation, global supply chain bottlenecks and a resurgent coronavirus have taken the shine off the comeback. Now growth is at risk of weakening next year. Here is a look at the state of the global economy:
BUSINESS
Reuters

Sterling falls 0.5% versus euro and dollar

LONDON, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Sterling fell versus the euro and the dollar on Tuesday as traders feared the Bank of England might keep interest rates unchanged amid concerns about the Omicron coronavirus variant. Omicron was first detected in southern Africa last week, prompting countries around the world to rush...
CURRENCIES
US News and World Report

UK Issues Call to Arms for Omicron Booster Drive

LONDON (Reuters) -Prime Minister Boris Johnson issued a "call to get jabs in arms" on Wednesday as Britain stepped up its COVID-19 booster programme to fend off the Omicron variant of concern. Britain has recorded 22 cases of the new variant, which appears to be more transmissible. It announced a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Ignazio Visco
Christine Lagarde
US News and World Report

Live Updates: France to Allow Limited Flights From Africa

PARIS — A spokesperson says France's government will allow flights carrying French and European Union citizens back from Southern Africa to resume under very strict conditions starting Saturday. French government spokesman Gabriel Attal said the move will lift for “very few” travelers a suspension on flights from the region that...
WORLD
bigblueunbiased.com

ECB data expected to show inflation threat

The euro zone is expected to release its flash inflation data for November Tuesday. Consumer price inflation surged to a 13-year high of 4.1% in October. It is expected to stay well above the ECB’s 2% target into next year. Germany, Spain, and France are expected to release CPI figures on Monday and Tuesday.
BUSINESS
AFP

Fed's Powell warns Omicron poses risks to US economy

The Omicron variant of Covid-19 could slow the recovery of the US economy and labor market and also heighten uncertainty regarding inflation, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said in testimony released Monday. Powell has consistently said the recent spike in inflation would be transitory, but acknowledged that the factors pushing US prices higher will "linger well into next year." The comments to be delivered to the Senate Banking Committee on Tuesday indicate the central bank chief is growing more concerned about this year's price increases, which has put pressure on the central bank to raise interest rates more quickly. The Fed slashed interest rates to zero in the early days of the pandemic and flooded the financial system with liquidity, which together with massive government aid helped to prevent a more damaging economic downturn.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

ECB's de Cos: PEPP should in theory end in March 2022

European Central Bank Governing Council member Hernandez de Cos said the PEPP should, in theory, end in March 2022, according to Reuters. He added that other programmes or instruments at ECB's disposal are linked to hitting to sustained 2% inflation target and that the conditions for interest rate hikes had not yet been met by ECB's forward guidance policy.
BUSINESS
Business
Health
World
Spain
Economy
Public Health
Vaccines
Coronavirus
hoiabc.com

World races to contain new COVID threat, Israel warns of ‘emergency’

(AP) — Nearly two years into the pandemic, the world is suddenly racing to contain a new coronavirus variant potentially more dangerous than the one that has fueled relentless waves of infection on every continent. A World Health Organization panel has named the variant “omicron” and classified it as a...
WORLD
investing.com

ECB's Holzmann says likely pandemic purchases will be put on ice in March

VIENNA (Reuters) - European Central Bank policymaker Robert Holzmann believes it is likely Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme (PEPP) bond purchases will be wound down in March as planned and PEPP could be kept on ice for later use, he said on Wednesday. "The statements until now including of my colleagues...
WORLD
104.1 WIKY

ECB should stick with plans to end pandemic purchases in March – Villeroy

PARIS (Reuters) – A resurgence of COVID cases and a jump in inflation do not at this point warrant a change in ECB plans to wind down emergency bond purchases in March, ECB policymaker Francois Villeroy de Galhau said on Monday. With the European Central Bank’s 1.85-trillion-euro Pandemic Emergency Purchase...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

ECB's Villeroy: We should end PEPP net purchases in March 2022

In an interview with Boersen Zeitung, European Central Bank Governing Council member and head of the Bank of France François Villeroy de Galhau reiterated his expectation that the current "hump" in inflation is transitory. As a result, he said, that means we should be patient and vigilant and that premature tightening would be a mistake.
BUSINESS
Reuters

German ICUs expect COVID peak to hit hospitals at Christmas

BERLIN, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Germany is likely to reach a peak of its fourth wave of COVID-19 infections by mid-December and this could mean 6,000 intensive care beds occupied by Christmas, the country's association for intensive care medicine (DIVI) said on Wednesday. Andreas Schuppert, a forecaster for the DIVI...
PUBLIC HEALTH

