Lakes and ponds throughout the state have started to freeze and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is cautioning the public about unsafe conditions. Where there is ice, its thickness this time of year is highly variable and subject to the whims of Mother Nature. And where ice hasn’t formed — or where it freezes at night and opens during the day — the temperature is so low that an unexpected fall into cold water can be deadly, the DNR said in a news release. With children out of school for the holiday break, the DNR urges parents to talk with their kids about staying safe.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 6 DAYS AGO