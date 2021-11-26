ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Here's when the next snowstorm might hit Colorado

By Spencer McKee
OutThere Colorado
OutThere Colorado
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Xk5bH_0d7PsvdI00
Photo Credit: bobtphoto (iStock).

A mostly dry November will continue into Thanksgiving weekend in Colorado, with mild weather and above average temperatures expected around the state.

Mapping from the National Weather Service shows no winter weather hitting Colorado over the next week, with below-average precipitation expected over the next two weeks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44jyN3_0d7PsvdI00
Map Credit: National Weather Service.

An above-average chance of snow is present for parts of the state three to four weeks out, but that's a long way away and a lot can change by then.

The mapping below was produced on November 19, showing the outlook for December 4 to 17. While dryness is now expected through the first few days of December, some signs point to a shift about a week into the month.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aM9pG_0d7PsvdI00
Map Credit: National Weather Service.

The OpenSnow.com forecast is similar to that from the National Weather Service, noting that an active weather pattern may hit the West Coast and Central Rockies come the week of December 6 to 10.

So, there you have it – not much snow is expected in Colorado for quite some time and the next storm on the radar, more than a week out, remains uncertain.

As snow continues to be scare in Colorado, statewide snowpack levels have dropped to just 64 percent of the to-date median. While this has been happening, drought has also been on the rise. Considering data valid as of November 23, more than 88 percent of the state is experiencing some level of drought. This compares to roughly 78 percent a week before and 37 percent three months prior to that.

Time to break out those snow dances – Colorado could use some powder days.

Comments / 6

Related
OutThere Colorado

Temperature record set in 1940s gets broken in Colorado

With temperatures reaching into the 70s in some parts of Colorado, it's hard to tell that December is just days away. According to the National Weather Service, the temperature in Pueblo hit 75 degrees on November 29, breaking a daily record high of 74 degrees that was first set in 1945 before being tied in 1973 and 2003.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Colorado Springs on track to break record for latest first snow

Colorado Springs is on the verge of breaking another weather record — the latest first measurable snow of the year. The current record for latest first snow was set Dec. 2, 2016, with 0.2 inches of accumulation. The flurries last week weren’t considered a first snow since no measurable snow fell at the Colorado Springs Airport, which is the official measuring station for the National Weather Service. The average date for the first snow is Oct. 26 and the earliest — 4.2 inches — fell on Sept. 3, 1961. Last year's first snow happened on Sept. 8, when 1.2 inches of snow fell at the airport and 6 inches had fallen by Nov. 28. The last measurable snow fell at the airport on May 11 — 0.5 inches.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
OutThere Colorado

The coziest cabins and chalets for your winter escape in Colorado

Nov. 29—Anyone who's trekked through 2 feet of snow in freezing temperatures to get to a backcountry hut in Colorado can tell you what an adventure winter lodging here can be. For everyone else, there are these much easier to approach cabins, chalets and lodge retreats. They're located from Estes Park to Pagosa Springs and scattered around the mountains in between. They offer winter activities like tubing and snowshoeing on-site....
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snowstorm#Drought#Extreme Weather#Opensnow Com
OutThere Colorado

Steamboat Resort opens Saturday with a tiny fraction of skiable terrain

Nov. 26—Steamboat resort will open for skiing and riding on Saturday and Beaver Creek is expected to open on Monday, bringing the number of Colorado ski areas in operation to 15. Both Steamboat and Beaver Creek had to postpone their previously scheduled openings due to mild weather. Steamboat was scheduled to open last Saturday and Beaver Creek was scheduled to open this past Wednesday. Steamboat will open five trails on...
LIFESTYLE
OutThere Colorado

Deer gets trapped in Colorado treehouse

Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) officers responded to a call in Morrison, Colorado on Monday morning, when a doe was found stuck in a backyard treehouse. The deer briefly entered the treehouse and got caught in its wooden fencing as it was trying to exit, CPW said. Wildlife officers were able to tranquilize the doe upon arrival and carefully release her, the tweet said. ...
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Strategies used against delta will remain vital against omicron, Colorado officials say

Colorado health officials are confident they have the ability to identify and track the latest COVID-19 variant when it does emerge here, and they said Tuesday that current strategies, like vaccinations and masks, will remain vital regardless of the dominant virus strain. The omicron variant has not yet been identified anywhere in the United States, though cases have been confirmed in Canada and Western Europe. Though omicron is known to have a high number of mutations, little is definitively known about this latest strain, including...
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
OutThere Colorado

'STOLEN LAND': Widespread vandalism occurs in Colorado mountain town on Thanksgiving weekend

The Glenwood Springs Police Department is investigating a string of widespread vandalism committed across the town on Thanksgiving weekend. "We are fairly sure that these were done by the same person or group of people because of the similarity in the color of the paint and the markings," said Glenwood Springs Police Lieutenant John Hassell. The graffiti included messages like 'stolen land' and 'land back,' as well as anti-police slogans...
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

LOOKING BACK: Skier guilty of homicide in fatal collision at Colorado resort

Slopegoers colliding with other slopegoers is an unfortunately common occurrence at the ski hill. Traveling at high speeds, lack of experience, and short attention spans can all be factors in these dangerous, and sometimes deadly, accidents. When these accidents occur, the first question that tends to be asked is which skier or snowboarder was at fault. More than two decades ago, the answer to that question resulted in a man being charged and found guilty of criminally negligent homicide on the slopes, setting a new precedent.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Here’s to The Plunge, Body Bag, Drunken Frenchman and all of Colorado’s nastiest ski runs | Vince Bzdek

We all have our nemesis, our archenemy, our bete noire. For much of my life, The Plunge in Telluride was mine. It has loomed as the ultimate unmet terror for me for a good 30 years of living and skiing in Colorado. Telluride’s signature ski run starts at 12,000 feet directly above the picturesque town and drops 3,155 vertical feet amid Volkswagen-sized moguls, one of the nation's steepest, deepest and...
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

OutThere Colorado

Colorado State
3K+
Followers
521
Post
612K+
Views
ABOUT

OUR MISSION. To Inform. Inspire. Guide. WHO WE ARE. OutThere Colorado is a leading platform intent on inspiring people to seek meaningful experiences in the outdoors. Through a variety of highly shareable original content—including jaw-dropping video and photography, engaging articles, and immersive destination profiles—OutThere is building a rapidly growing national audience. OutThere’s engaging content drives users to create the experiences they seek beyond the device, helping them lead an informed, inspired, and experience-rich life outdoors. WHAT WE BELIEVE. We are about the trip and the trail. The pause button. Disconnecting so we can reconnect. We celebrate messy hair, dusty shoes, windows down, no wi-fi, road trips, the best burger, powder days and car camps. We are driven by our deep respect for our environment, and our passionate commitment to sustainable tourism and conservation. We believe in the right for everyone - from all backgrounds and cultures - to enjoy our natural world, and we believe that we must all do so responsibly. We seek to tell the best stories about the best places, but we feel a responsibility to educate our followers on how to tread lightly to preserve these special places for future generations. As a media company, we are leveraging our platform as an advocate to conserve our natural world in the interests of everyone today, tomorrow and generations from now.

 https://outtherecolorado.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy