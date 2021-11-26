Here's when the next snowstorm might hit Colorado

Photo Credit: bobtphoto (iStock).

A mostly dry November will continue into Thanksgiving weekend in Colorado, with mild weather and above average temperatures expected around the state.

Mapping from the National Weather Service shows no winter weather hitting Colorado over the next week, with below-average precipitation expected over the next two weeks.

Map Credit: National Weather Service.

An above-average chance of snow is present for parts of the state three to four weeks out, but that's a long way away and a lot can change by then.

The mapping below was produced on November 19, showing the outlook for December 4 to 17. While dryness is now expected through the first few days of December, some signs point to a shift about a week into the month.

Map Credit: National Weather Service.

The OpenSnow.com forecast is similar to that from the National Weather Service, noting that an active weather pattern may hit the West Coast and Central Rockies come the week of December 6 to 10.

So, there you have it – not much snow is expected in Colorado for quite some time and the next storm on the radar, more than a week out, remains uncertain.

As snow continues to be scare in Colorado, statewide snowpack levels have dropped to just 64 percent of the to-date median. While this has been happening, drought has also been on the rise. Considering data valid as of November 23, more than 88 percent of the state is experiencing some level of drought. This compares to roughly 78 percent a week before and 37 percent three months prior to that.

Time to break out those snow dances – Colorado could use some powder days.