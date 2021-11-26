ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Released WWE Star Shows Off New Look

By Josh Foster
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWWE has released over 80 Superstars this year and while the news of the releases was obviously shocking now it seems that the released talents have a chance to reinvent themselves. Prior to his release former NXT Champion Keith Lee was trying to make...

stillrealtous.com

Former WWE Star Says Brock Lesnar Almost Killed Him

Brock Lesnar has achieved major success in the world of combat sports, and he is without a doubt one of the most intimidating athletes on the planet. Throughout his career in professional wrestling Brock Lesnar has destroyed many of his opponents, and during his early days with WWE The Beast crossed paths with Shannon Moore.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

WWE Star Lands Regular Role On ABC Series

It’s a bonus. Wrestlers are a lot of things, but to outsiders, they are often called actors who are pretending to do a lot of things on any given show. Somehow that rarely turns into success in the acting world, though every now and then you see someone getting a chance to show what they can do in Hollywood. Now it seems that we will be seeing that again with a prominent WWE star.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Former WWE 24/7 Champion And More Released

On Thursday WWE released a total of 18 Superstars from NXT and the main roster, and some employees were also released from WWE HQ this week as well. According to Fightful Select, Laura Todd, Laura Petrucelli, John Stamatis, and Mike Giaccio are no longer with WWE. The report also noted that the company will fill the open spots with promotions and new hires.
WWE
PWMania

The Undertaker Defends Wife Michelle McCool

The Undertaker has defended Michelle McCool over how she fought for the women in WWE, noting that she’s probably one of the most under-recognized WWE Superstars for what she did to get the female Superstars where they are today. Taker recently spoke with Joey Hayden of The Dallas Morning News...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#White Hair#Grey Hair#Combat#Nxt#Bearcat
wrestlinginc.com

Stephanie McMahon Provides Update On Triple H’s Condition

During an interview with talkSPORT, Stephanie McMahon provided an update on her husband Triple H’s condition. The former WWE Champion just had heart surgery following a cardiac event, caused by a genetic heart issue. “Paul [Triple H] is doing great, thank you very much for asking,” Stephanie said. Stephanie McMahon...
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Becky Lynch Opens Up About Real-Life Relationship With Charlotte Flair

Becky Lynch was absent from WWE television since May of last year but that changed after she made her shocking return at WWE SummerSlam. Her return was a controversial one after she decimated Bianca Belair to win the Smackdown Women’s title in 26 seconds. It seems Lynch and Charlotte Flair’s relationship is not good at all.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Roman Reigns Leaving WWE?

For years now WWE has been pushing Roman Reigns as the next face of the company, and it seems that the effort is paying off as Reigns as received a lot of praise for his character work since he turned heel. This week Roman Reigns appeared on Friday Night SmackDown,...
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Ric Flair Not Happy With Becky Lynch After Her Recent Comments

In an interesting turn of events in the Flair/Lynch saga, it would seem that Ric Flair is getting in on it, he stating that he isn’t at all happy with Becky Lynch’s recent comments. He likewise isn’t happy with her use of ‘The Man’ moniker either. It’s certainly getting ugly...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Recently Released WWE Star Already In Demand

On Thursday evening, WWE released 18 wrestlers in total, including Scarlett Bordeaux. Scarlett, who is engaged to Karrion Kross, was signed in November 2019 and had worked as his valet in NXT. She was rumored to join him on RAW, but that never happened. Bordeaux has a 30-day non-compete clause...
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

AEW Star Suffers Serious Injury, Out Indefinitely

That’s always a possibility. As talented as wrestlers can be, there is always the chance that an injury could take place. It might be just a quick fluke, but the threat is out there no matter how long or short a match may be. That is the kind of thing that can turn a career on its head, and unfortunately it seems to have done so again to a wrestler who hasn’t been back in the ring all that long.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Try Again? Retired WWE Star Wants To Wrestle Again

One more run? There have been so many wrestlers to work for WWE over the years that it is almost impossible to remember them all. Some of them make more of an impact than others, but some wind up sticking around even after their in-ring careers end. On rare occasions, you see someone who makes a surprising return though, and that might be the case again.
WWE
ComicBook

WWE's Triple H and Stephanie McMahon's Oldest Daughter Has Begun Wrestling Training

Triple H and Stephanie McMahon's oldest daughter, Aurora Rose Levesque, has already begun her training to be a professional wrestler, as confirmed by her mother in a new interview with TalkSport. Stephanie explained, "We have three daughters, Triple H and I do, they are 15, 13 and 11. Our oldest said when she was eight years old 'Momma, I don't want your job. Daddy, I don't want your job. I want Pop's (Vince McMahon) job.' So, just like her grandfather, she wants to be the boss so we'll see what happens with my oldest daughter who has already started training in the ring. My youngest daughter is also very interested but she is all about the personality. Oh my goodness, I can't wait to see what she is going to do."
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

One More Round: Former WWE Star Coming Out Of Retirement

One more time. Wrestling is a unique sport in that wrestlers are able to come back to the ring at almost any time. Rather than having to come back for a full season that can last months on end, a wrestler can come back at any time for a one off match. It can make things even better if someone is a former star on national TV, which will be the case again later this month.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

BREAKING: WWE Releases 18 More Wrestlers

Here we go again. One of the biggest wrestling stories over the last year and a half has been the rapid fire releases from WWE. The company has released dozens and dozens of wrestlers in that time and it has become a scary time for wrestlers wondering about their future. We are at it again this week, as all kinds of wrestlers have been released from the company.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Released WWE Star Makes Surprise Debut, Attacks Former World Champion

Welcome to your new home. The biggest WWE story of the year has been the company’s enormous amount of releases, as all kinds of wrestlers have been let go. This has included stars from the main roster, with legends and rookies being released. NXT has certainly not been immune either, but now we know where one of those released stars has found a new home.
WWE
Wrestling World

Roman Reigns' impressive streak ends

In the latest episode of Friday Night Smackdown aired by WWE only last Friday, we saw the Universal champion of the Stamford-based company, Roman Reigns, being beaten by disqualification by King Xavier Woods, when after receiving the finisher of the King of the Ring, Reigns was saved by his cousins, the Usos, who went to attack their elder cousin's opponent as usual.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Reason Why Charlotte Flair Won’t Be Disciplined By WWE For Becky Lynch Incident

There had been a lot of speculation regarding whether WWE will punish Charlotte Flair after her backstage confrontation with Becky Lynch following their championship exchange segment on SmackDown. Flair did work last week’s show. Dave Meltzer reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that the feeling within WWE is the company...
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

WWE Tried To Bring In A Former Impact Wrestling Champion

It’s not for everyone. While it might not be the most popular at times, there is no denying that WWE is the biggest wrestling promotion in the world. The promotion is still the end goal for a lot of wrestlers, with several of them working as hard as they can to make it to the big leagues. That is not the case for everyone though, and that was the case with a fairly prominent name from outside the company.
WWE

