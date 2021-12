West Ham boss David Moyes feels Brighton fans should count themselves “really lucky” to have Graham Potter in charge.Following Saturday’s goalless draw with Leeds at the Amex Stadium there was booing from some of the home support as the Seagulls saw their winless run in the Premier League extended to eight matches.Boss Potter was left “a little bit perplexed” by the negative reaction, later suggesting those fans who did vent their frustrations could have found themselves somewhat caught up in the moment.Brighton head to the London Stadium on Wednesday night sitting ninth in the table.Moyes believes Potter deserves full...

UEFA ・ 15 HOURS AGO