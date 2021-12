GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - While you’re spending money shopping on Black Friday, scammers are looking to make a profit. “The Holidays are such a joyous time of year but they can turn sour really quickly if a scammer is able to find their way into your lives,” said Mallory Wojciechowski, president and CEO of BBB of Eastern NC. “Having a plan ahead of time and knowing how scammers operate is the best way to avoid losing money.”

