Movies

Harry Potter superfan sought to work their magic

Sunderland Echo
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Harry Potter franchise of films was one of the most successful in movie history and now the search is on to find the number one Potter geek. Curling up and watching Harry Potter films in the...

www.sunderlandecho.com

Hollywood Life

Holiday Gifts The Harry Potter Fan In Your Life Will Think Are Magical

It’s the most magical time of the year — so here’s some ideas for great gifts to give your favorite witch or wizard this holiday season or to celebrate the 20th anniversary!. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive...
epicstream.com

J.K. Rowling Will NOT Appear in Harry Potter Reunion Special

J.K. Rowling will not be joining the original Harry Potter cast in the HBO Max reunion special!. There is little doubt that fans are already looking forward to Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts. After all, it has been confirmed that Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint will reunite with the rest of the cast and filmmakers who worked on the films. But will they also get to sit down with the woman who started it all? Interestingly, it has been confirmed that J.K. Rowling will not be a part of the highly anticipated HBO Max reunion special.
The Independent

6 best ‘Harry Potter’ advent calendars for a magical start to Christmas 2021

Christmas is fast approaching. And with all the advent calendars getting released, our excitement is only growing.But this year, aside from the usual range of chocolate, beauty and booze filled offerings, there are also a great variety of Harry Potter-themed advent calendars, perfect for the Potterhead in your life.From socks to light up buses, we’ve been testing these magical calendars to see which ones are truly worthy of your golden Galleons. Although, we’d probably take the lot.How we testedWe’ve looked at how exciting and beautiful they are to put up in your home, how good the delights are inside and...
twincitieslive.com

Harry Potter Director: Chris Columbus

The first Harry Potter film opened on November 16, 2001, quickly becoming an instant hit. Our movie guy, Paul McGuire Grimes, talks to the director of the first two Harry Potter movies, Chris Columbus.
thebrag.com

Watch the official trailer for the magical Harry Potter reunion

It’s time to return to Hogwarts as HBO Max are reuniting Harry, Hermione, and Ron to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the first Harry Potter film, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone. We brought you news of the possible HP reunion a few weeks ago but it always felt like...
attractionsmagazine.com

Harry Potter Collection for Pets arrives at PetSmart

The Harry Potter Collection is the Wizarding World merchandise every pet parent has been wishing for, and now it’s available exclusively at PetSmart. Muggles have their franchise-themed playthings, and now dog toys and accessories have taken at turn toward the magical as PetSmart and Warner Bros. Consumer Products joined with Fetch for Pets manufacturing company to create a line of pet products based on iconic moments from the Wizarding World of Harry Potter books and movie series.
theridgewoodblog.net

Harry Potter themed event

Ridgewood NJ, the Ridgewood Arts Council is looking for new members! What do we do? We enhance the arts in town. We advise the Village Council on arts related programs. We sponsor inspiring events like the Artist Talk with Ali Stroker or the Ridgewood Come Together Beatles Event which happened last month. In the coming year we hope to present a Harry Potter themed event. If you are interested in joining us, please email: ridgewoodartscouncilevents@gmail.com.
Elite Daily

These Harry Potter Ornaments From Universal’s Holiday Merch Drop Are So Magical

Display your Hogwarts house pride on your Christmas tree. Universal Studios is in full holiday mode with a merry makeover of the Wizarding World of Harry Potter and the drop of some seasonal merch. With Universal’s holiday 2021 merch, you can take home some new Harry Potter ornaments and decor, along with other festive offerings.
Marie Claire

A 'Harry Potter' Reunion Is Really, Truly Happening

Remember when the Harry Potter reunion was nothing but a rumor, and I didn't let any of you get your hopes up? Well, you officially have permission to get those hopes up real high, because IT'S ACTUALLY HAPPENING, PEOPLE. Several original cast members have confirmed the news on Instagram, and...
abc17news.com

‘Harry Potter’ cast reuniting for retrospective special

The cast of “Harry Potter” is coming together for a new special, set to premiere on HBO Max on Jan. 1. Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Emma Watson and many more are expected to take part in “Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts,” a special that will “celebrate the unparalleled legacy of the Harry Potter film franchise and its indelible impact on the hearts, minds, and imaginations of families and fans around the world,” according to a release.
thecut.com

Just What We Need: More Harry Potter

Revival fatigue? We don’t know her. In celebration of the 20th anniversary of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (the movie, not the book), HBO Max is getting Dumbledore’s Army back together for a TV special, Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts. Because who doesn’t love revisiting problematic old faves?
metaflix.com

Release the ‘Harry Potter’ Peeves Cut!

“Harry Potter and The Sorcerer’s Stone” was the first chapter in the Harry Potter cinematic canon. It helped translate the hit children’s book series to film and kicked off the highly profitable movie franchise, which is still going to this day, albeit through lukewarm received spinoffs. Harry Potter’s first outing was largely a safe one. It kept things true to the books for the most part and captured the sense of magic and wonder. But … there was no Peeves.
Vulture

Harry Potter Cast to Return to Hogwarts for 20th Anniversary

Harry Potter adults, assemble! HBO Max is reuniting Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson, alongside filmmaker Chris Columbus and the rest of the magical cast, for Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, a celebration of the beloved Harry Potter film franchise. The news comes on the 20th anniversary of the Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone premiere. The special will include appearances from the franchise’s cast members, such as Tom Felton, Gary Oldman, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Jason Isaacs, Imelda Staunton, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Mark Williams, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch, Matthew Lewis, Evanna Lynch, Ian Hart, and Helena Bonham Carter. The special reunion will premiere on HBO Max at midnight on New Year’s Day, January 1. A first look of the reunion special will debut during the premiere of Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses on November 28 on TBS and Cartoon Network. All eight Harry Potter films are available to stream either on Peacock or HBO Max, depending on who has custody at the time.
Grazia

Next Year Will Kick Off With A Harry Potter Reunion

Earlier this year, we were all getting collectively excited about the Friends reunion. But, for film fans, another big reunion is now on the horizon to get excited about... The Harry Potter cast are going to return to Hogwarts. Ron, Hermione and Harry - aka Rupert Grint, Emma Watson and...
