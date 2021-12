It is little surprise that biometrics for air travel and border checks featured in several of the most-read articles on Biometric Update over the week Americans celebrate Thanksgiving, one of the biggest travel weekends of each year. A biometric passport contract win for HID Global, moves by FacePhi, SITA, and a Vision-Box partner, and a guest post from a Thales expert on what passengers can expect provide perspective on the current marketplace. Elsewhere Idemia supplying projects for Australia and Mississippi, Yoti’s new series on humanitarian projects, and corporate changes at SenseTime (to publicly traded shares) and Fingerprint Cards (with two new subsidiaries) round out a busy week.

