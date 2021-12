BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots were bumped out of first place in the AFC East on Thanksgiving. It didn’t take them long to reclaim their spot. The Patriots applied a slow-and-steady approach on Sunday, turning a 16-13 halftime lead into a 36-13 advantage in the fourth quarter. That score held for the final, as the Patriots improved to 8-4 on the season, winning their sixth straight game. Mac Jones was solid yet again, completing 23 of his 32 passes (71.9 percent) for 310 yards, with two touchdowns and no interceptions. He also had two rushes for 11 yards, while taking two sacks...

