Animals

KVNF Regional Newscast: November 26, 2021

kvnf.org
 4 days ago

Black-footed ferrets have "a lot of hair, big bad teeth and a bad-boy attitude," says...

www.kvnf.org

ksjd.org

KSJD Local Newscast - November 17, 2021

The Montezuma-Cortez RE-1 school district’s board president is stepping down at the end of the month. The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Colorado continues to climb.
CORTEZ, CO
Jackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper

Region in Brief

Residents of a small U.S. city along the Canadian border were assessing damage from flooding that hit an estimated three quarters of the town’s homes, as Washington state and British Columbia tried to dry out from an intense, days-long rain storm that cut off key roadways and forced hundreds of evacuations.
ENVIRONMENT
enr.com

City Scoop, NE region - Providence, R.I.: November 2021

With several major residential, public education and heavy-highway construction projects underway, Providence’s growth in these sectors “represents varying levels of opportunity not experienced in Rhode Island for many years,” Dimeo says. If enacted, President Biden’s infrastructure bill would also result “in continued investment in the hard assets so critical to...
PROVIDENCE, RI
State
Texas State
State
Montana State
hawaiinewsnow.com

Friday's 5 p.m. Newscast

This Hawaii family’s pandemic backup plan has turned into a knockout success. Rylan Redona has always had a love for “the sweet science,” but boxing didn’t the pay the bills before the pandemic. Updated: 6 hours ago. Surveillance video shows a pair of burglars busting through the front door of...
HONOLULU, HI
WAND TV

Newscast Producer

WAND-TV is an award-winning station, centrally located in Decatur and is in a tri-phenated market. The Illinois capital is to the west and the world-renowned University of Illinois to the east. The cost of living is low, recently ranked 3rd most affordable city in the country. It has great schools and a low crime rate.
DECATUR, IL
Best Life

If You Bought This From Walmart, Don't Touch It, FDA Warns

Walmart is no stranger to having to pull items off its shelves, as the massive retailer sells a plethora of products, including some that have come under fire. In early October, a baby cereal sold exclusively by the retail giant was recalled for having arsenic levels that were too high. More recently, Walmart has been the focal point of a massive aromatherapy spray recall following a Centers for Disease Control (CDC) investigation into the deaths of two people. Now, the retailer has been linked to another investigation over a nationwide outbreak that has already infected more than 800 individuals. Read on to find out more about a dangerous product you might have bought from Walmart.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WJON

If You See this Plant on Your Property, Remove It Immediately

Both species of buckthorn found in Minnesota are non-native and invasive. Angie Hong is a nature enthusiast and the coordinator for Minnesota’s East Metro Water Resource Education Program. With over 58k followers on TikTok, she uses her platform to educate and advocate for better environmental practices. In one of her most recent videos -- which has been viewed over 113k times in less than 24 hours -- she addresses the recent designation of the St. Croix River as "impaired" for having the "forever chemical" PFOS.
GARDENING
chronicle99.com

Millions Of Americans Will See Stimulus Checks Before The Holiday, Some As Much As $3,000

The US citizens have called out the government for the steep increase in prices before Christmas. The residents are facing a financial crisis and expect more assistance from the authorities. Citizens complain that they faced several difficulties despite the initiatives taken by the government during thanksgiving. According to FingerLakes1.com, the state and local governments will provide cash benefits to families and individuals.
POLITICS
EatThis

5 Places You'll Most Likely Catch COVID, According to Experts

The coronavirus pandemic is not over, and it's not waning either—in fact, cases are rising again, as more people go indoors. "The current seven day daily average of cases is about 92,800. This is an 18% increase from last week," warned CDC Chief Rochelle Walensky this week. "The seven day average of hospital admissions is about 5,600 per day, about a 6% increase from the prior seven day average. And the seven day average daily deaths are about 1,000 per day." Contrast that with the number of daily cases experts say would make us a whole lot safer: a comparatively tiny 10,000. So where are you most likely to catch COVID? Read on for 5 places—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
weatherboy.com

USGS Issues Update on Earthquake Swarm West of Yellowstone in Idaho

USGS issued an update today discussing an ongoing swarm of earthquakes that continues to rock portions of Idaho well west of Yellowstone. “Seismic activity in central Idaho has been elevated for the past 20 months. These earthquakes are aftershocks of a M6.5 earthquake that occurred on March 31, 2020 –a classic example of a mainshock-aftershock sequence,” USGS said in their update. However, they also stressed that these earthquakes are not related to the Yellowstone supervolcano site located roughly 155 miles to the west.
IDAHO STATE
leedaily.com

Stimulus Check Update: 2021 Final Round Of Payments; Are You Eligible?

In April 2020, the US government introduced an act called CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security). This Act was a stimulus package to support qualifying recipients with a one-time payment. Then came the Consolidated Appropriations Act (CAA). Both of these were passed as law during former President Trump’s time...
INCOME TAX
Vail Daily

Forgive me if using the “best team in years,” line to promote Vail valley prep cross-country teams sounds like a broken record. From Blair-squared — Joslin and now Sam — at Eagle Valley to Val and Liz Constien up through the brothers Middaugh at Battle Mountain, it seems like both programs have firmly established their reputation for consistently churning out national talent. This morning, both squads will compete at the Nike Southwest Regional cross-country championships in Tempe, Arizona. And, as in year’s past, they are, to put it simply, pretty good.
VAIL, CO
kvnf.org

Colorado Inside Out: Dominic Dezzutti & Patricia Calhoun

Colorado Inside Out, produced for television by PBS12 in Denver and now airing Monday nights at 6 on KVNF, is off this week because of the holiday. Instead news director Gavin Dahl interviews host Dominic Dezzutti, PBS12 station manager, and regular panelist Patricia Calhoun, editor of Westword, to learn more about the Emmy-winning show.
COLORADO STATE
Only In Louisiana

Few People Know The Real Reason Porch Ceilings In Louisiana Are Painted Haint Blue In Color

The South is full of traditions, and Louisiana is no different. From buying the next king cake if you get the baby to serving red beans and rice on Mondays, Louisiana has a lot of quirky traditions that most of us follow. One of the most common traditions down here in the South has a history that few people know, and we’re going to finally shed light on one of the most fascinating traditions in the South, and it has to do with porch ceilings.
LOUISIANA STATE
WHYY

Regional Roundup – November 22nd

A landmark lawsuit that could dramatically change how Pennsylvania funds its public schools began in Harrisburg this month with testimony about leaky roofs and outdated textbooks from a teacher and superintendent at one of the state’s poorest districts. And, ahead of Thanksgiving, a day sometimes marked by feeling “stuffed” with food, we’ll hear from local dietitians about simple strategies to implement intuitive eating. We’ll also discuss the importance of keeping your holiday shopping local this year, after the pandemic took a massive toll on small businesses in the region.
HARRISBURG, PA
Portland Tribune

Job recovery best in the region

Employment slow to recover in some areas, but Crook County exceeds pre-pandemic levels. While many counties in Oregon are still waiting to return to pre-pandemic job levels, Crook County is one of few statewide where job numbers have not only recovered but exceed pre-COVID levels. According to an economist for...
CROOK COUNTY, OR

