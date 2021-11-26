KVNF Regional Newscast: November 26, 2021

Forgive me if using the “best team in years,” line to promote Vail valley prep cross-country teams sounds like a broken record. From Blair-squared — Joslin and now Sam — at Eagle Valley to Val and Liz Constien up through the brothers Middaugh at Battle Mountain, it seems like both programs have firmly established their reputation for consistently churning out national talent. This morning, both squads will compete at the Nike Southwest Regional cross-country championships in Tempe, Arizona. And, as in year’s past, they are, to put it simply, pretty good.
Comments / 0