WASHINGTON STATE CAME out running in the first half of the 113th Apple Cup in Seattle. And once that found success, it opened up the pass. When UW rushed three and played back, and the Cougs weren't trying to pound the rock, Jayden de Laura went mid-range and smartly moved the Cougs downfield. The defense, meanwhile, made UW freshman QB Sam Huard's starting debut a nightmare most of the first two quarters. But at the break, despite dominating statistically, WSU only led 13-7.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO