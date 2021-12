Staying fit for the holidays can feel overwhelming as it’s such a busy time, filled with parties, family gatherings, and other merriment. At every turn there are delicious treats and fun events, so it’s easy to see why people get off the fitness track and gain weight. There is a reason why losing weight is often the most-made New Year’s Resolution, and why people end the holiday season feeling stuffed and remorseful. This year let’s think proactively about how to ward off the holiday pounds. Here’s a list of small things you can do, and they are not as difficult to integrate into the season as you’d think.

WEIGHT LOSS ・ 10 DAYS AGO