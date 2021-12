Sweet news for the Brooklyn Nets faithful: James Harden is back (when it concerns the free throw line at least). The free throw maestro sank 19-for-20 from the charity stripe in the Brooklyn Nets’ 115-113 win against the Orlando Magic. Further, Harden secured an eye-popping line of 36 points, 10 rebounds, and 8 assists when everything was said and done. Harden’s 19 makes from the free throw line was added to his incredible record of games wherein he has made at least 15 free throw attempts—he currently has 73. This was also the fifth time Harden has shot 95% of at least 20 free throw attempts in a game, another record he owns. Justin Kubatko reports Harden’s incredible feat:

NBA ・ 10 DAYS AGO